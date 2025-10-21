Hi there,
📚 Out former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got candid about her break with the Democratic Party in an interview with The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins about her new book, Independent. She also slammed the Trump administration for its continued attacks on marginalized people. “They are literally ticking off everything on [Project 2025’s] list,” she said. “They’re not hiding it. Every vulnerable community, everyone, all of us, are under attack right now by this administration.”
🏛️ A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, has ordered the Pentagon to restore nearly 600 books and reinstate lessons on race, gender, and identity in schools serving military families, ruling that the Trump administration’s restrictions on classroom content likely violated students’ First Amendment rights.
👀 Disgraced ex-U.S. Rep. George Santos is out of prison. But why? Here's the lowdown on why Trump commuted Santos's prison sentence.
