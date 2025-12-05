➡️ The Supreme Court announced today that it will hear a case on President Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship, an order civil rights groups want struck down. “It’s deeply troubling that we must waste precious judicial resources relitigating what has been settled constitutional law for over a century,” said Aarti Kohli, executive director of Asian Law Caucus.
Meanwhile, Trump’s DOJ is rolling back policies protecting LGBTQ+ prison inmates from sexual violence, a Georgia law banning gender-affirming care for trans inmates has been struck down, and anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes are reaching record highs in this major American city.
The Advocate’s Christopher Wiggins is reporting from the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s International Leaders Conference in Washington D.C. today, including a panel where three lesbian attorneys warned about the danger marriage equality is facing.
Civil rights groups want the high court to strike down the order.
Trump's DOJ will no longer enforce safety standards for LGBTQ+ inmates in the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Georgia "perpetuated cruel and unusual punishment" by banning gender-affirming care for inmates, attorney Emily Early says.
In one of the friendliest cities for LGBTQ+ people, hate crimes based on gender identity reached a "record-high" last year.
"The only thing a bully like Donald Trump and his administration understands is fighting back with everything that you have,” AG Dana Nessel said.
