➡️ The Supreme Court announced today that it will hear a case on President Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship, an order civil rights groups want struck down. “It’s deeply troubling that we must waste precious judicial resources relitigating what has been settled constitutional law for over a century,” said Aarti Kohli, executive director of Asian Law Caucus.

Meanwhile, Trump’s DOJ is rolling back policies protecting LGBTQ+ prison inmates from sexual violence, a Georgia law banning gender-affirming care for trans inmates has been struck down, and anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes are reaching record highs in this major American city.

The Advocate’s Christopher Wiggins is reporting from the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s International Leaders Conference in Washington D.C. today, including a panel where three lesbian attorneys warned about the danger marriage equality is facing.

Have a good weekend,

Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Supreme Court to hear case on Trump order limiting birthright citizenship Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States Civil rights groups want the high court to strike down the order.

Trump DOJ rolls back policies protecting LGBTQ+ inmates from sexual violence Shuttershock Creative Trump's DOJ will no longer enforce safety standards for LGBTQ+ inmates in the Prison Rape Elimination Act.

Georgia law banning gender-affirming care for trans inmates struck down Shutterstock Creative Georgia "perpetuated cruel and unusual punishment" by banning gender-affirming care for inmates, attorney Emily Early says.

Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes reached record-highs last year in this gay haven Kathy images/Shuttershock.com In one of the friendliest cities for LGBTQ+ people, hate crimes based on gender identity reached a "record-high" last year.

Three lesbian attorneys general beating back Trumpism in court warn of marriage equality’s peril Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate "The only thing a bully like Donald Trump and his administration understands is fighting back with everything that you have,” AG Dana Nessel said.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.