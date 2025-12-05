Scroll To Top
Crime

Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes reached record-highs last year in this gay haven

LGBTQ+ store window cracked from vandalization
Kathy images/Shuttershock.com

There were 1,355 reported hate crimes in Los Angeles last year, with the county experiencing "record-high crimes targeting African Americans, Jewish people, Latino/as, LGBTQ+ individuals, Middle Easterners, Muslims, Scientologists, and women."

In one of the friendliest cities for LGBTQ+ people, hate crimes based on gender identity reached a "record-high" last year.

In a city that's considered one of the friendliest places for LGBTQ+ people to visit and reside, hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity reached a "record-high" in 2024.

There were 1,355 reported hate crimes in Los Angeles last year, according to the 2024 Report on Hate Crimes, with the county experiencing "record-high crimes targeting African Americans, Jewish people, Latino/as, LGBTQ+ individuals, Middle Easterners, Muslims, Scientologists, and women."

“Each of these numbers represents a person whose dignity was violated and whose community feels that harm," LACCHR Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement. "This year’s report makes clear that hate isn’t slowing — it’s evolving and appearing in the daily lives of far too many Angelenos. As a County, we will not accept this as our new normal."

The data for transgender people is particularly alarming — there were 102 anti-trans hate crimes in the city last year, a staggering 95 percent of which were violent. This is the largest number reported since the LA County Commission on Human Relations began tracking hate crimes in 1980. The county has only tracked crimes against nonbinary people since 2023, but still saw a sharp increase of 275 percent, from four incidents to 15.

The report mirrors a national trend of increasing violence against trans people. Nearly 6 in 10 trans adults (59 percent) in California have recently experienced violence or harassment, a separate November report from the Williams Institute found, with almost one in ten (7 percent) reporting experiencing one or more physical attacks in the past year.

“We are strengthening our partnerships with schools, community organizations, and survivors to confront hate early, directly, and with compassion," Horvath continued. "No matter who you are or how you show up in the world, you deserve to be safe and supported in Los Angeles County. We will not rest until that is true for everyone.”

The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
