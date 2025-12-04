Lesbian educator wins $700K after she was allegedly called a ‘witch’ in an ‘LGBTQ coven’

A former special education director in California has been awarded a $1.2 million settlement after suing her district's board of trustees for discrimination.

The Grossmont Union High School District in San Diego has agreed to pay Rose Tagnesi $19,000 now and $700,000 over the next two decades, with an additional $481,000 going towards her attorney fees. The board voted to approve the settlement last week without admitting wrongdoing.

“In the future, I'm hopeful the district will take decisive action toward creating the culture of inclusivity its students and teachers deserve,” Tagnesi said in a statement via The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Tagnesi filed a lawsuit against the district in August, 2024, alleging multiple instances of harassment over her sexual identity as well as retaliation for her opposition to the conservative school board’s “anti-LGBTQ agenda," including their attempts to ban LGBTQ+ books.

Tagnesi accused school board trustee Jim Kelly of calling her and another woman employee “witches” who were members of an “LGBTQ coven.” She also claims Kelly called the staffer “hot” and said that she was not qualified for her position. In another incident, Tagnesi said she was told to keep a “low profile” about her sexual orientation, because she would not be approved for a promotion if the board members found out she's a lesbian.

Tagnesi was demoted from her position as the district’s special-ed director to a teaching position last year following an investigation into a January, 2021 incident in which a 16-year-old special education student left school grounds and went missing for five days, during which she was sex trafficked.

The student's family filed a lawsuit against the district, claiming the actions of an administrator and student directly contributed to her being lured away, and that the board engaged in a coverup of their involvement after the fact. Tagnesi was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The district settled with the family for $400,000 in 2023, but afterwards opened another investigation into Tagnesi. Her lawsuit alleged that the investigation was an excuse for the conservative board members to oust her, and contributed to the hostile work environment.

“Over many years, she was tirelessly dedicated to her students," said Aaron Olsen, Tagnesi’s attorney. "And she has now gone to great lengths to ensure a culture of inclusivity is created for them."