Scroll To Top
News

Charlie Kirk’s widow set to join out CBS News chief Bari Weiss for televised town hall

Erika Kirk
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Erika Kirk is expected to participate in a televised town hall with CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

The out editor-in-chief of the once highly-regarded news operation will talk with Erika Kirk on December 13.

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

CBS News is putting its newly appointed lesbian editor in chief, Bari Weiss, at the center of its editorial reinvention with a televised town hall featuring Erika Kirk, the widow of recently assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, scheduled to air on December 13. The event, first reported by The Guardian, will be recorded in New York and framed as a conversation about “grief, faith, politics, and more.”

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The program marks Weiss’s first major on-air appearance since assuming leadership of the newsroom this fall, following the acquisition of her media outlet, The Free Press, by Paramount Skydance. As The Advocate has reported, Weiss’s rise represents a dramatic reshaping of the network: she is one of the few out queer people to lead a major U.S. broadcast newsroom, yet her critics note that she has built her brand by attacking “woke” politics, opposing gender-affirming care, and championing viewpoints that LGBTQ+ advocates say marginalize trans and nonbinary people.

Related: Bari Weiss is the queer woman set to control CBS News

Her appointment has been polarizing. Weiss first became a national lightning rod in 2020 after resigning from The New York Times with a public letter accusing the paper of ideological conformity. She then built The Free Press into a platform for what she called heterodox journalism — a mix of centrism, cultural skepticism, and appeals to readers disenchanted with progressive media ecosystems. Supporters see her as an independent voice capable of shaking up a stagnant industry; detractors describe her as a culture warrior elevated into a role that demands nonpartisan rigor.

The decision to foreground Kirk in Weiss’s first CBS broadcast underscores those tensions. Kirk’s late husband was a defining figure of contemporary conservative activism, and she has since stepped into a public role as the new CEO of Turning Point USA, the organization shaped by the movement he helped build.

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedMedia
bari weisscbs newscharlie kirkerika kirklesbianmedianews
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocate TV show now on Scripps News network

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

MTG leaving meeting in sunglasses making a frowning face
Politics
Badge
gallery

21 times Marjorie Taylor Greene was the worst

True
Donald Trump
Politics

Bizarre Epstein files reference to Trump, Putin, and oral sex with ‘Bubba’ draws scrutiny in Congress

True
​Charlie Kirk
Politics

Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Donald Trump
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says the ‘Bubba’ mentioned in Trump oral sex email is not Bill Clinton

True
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero greets family members after returning home
News

Gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero describes horrific sexual & physical abuse at CECOT in El Salvador

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio