➡️ Our week wraps up with an anti-LGBTQ+ mom in Oregon who believes God has called her to adopt more children — but not to follow the state’s laws protecting LGBTQ+ kids. This feels like a good moment to remind our readers of crisis hotlines currently available to queer youth in America.
We also say goodbye for now to George Santos, and cover the latest messy fallout from Candace Owens’ “transvestigation” of France’s first lady.
Finally, Kim Davis will not let go of her decade-long feud with marriage equality, and Canada is protecting a nonbinary American from Trump’s policies.
Enjoy your weekend,
Christine Linnell
Social media manager, The Advocate
Courtesy Alliance Defending Freedom; shutterstock creative
Jessica Bates said she would not let her kids dress how they want, nor take them to the doctor for gender dysphoria treatment.
Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images
“I’m surrendering in Ferragamo so I can walk out in Ferragamo,” the convicted felon said as he prepared to turn himself over to federal custody.
Vic Hinterlang/Shutterstock; Carrington Tatum/Shutterstock; Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock
“Owens told some of the dumbest, obvious lies one can tell,” Robert Barnes claimed.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
The Kentucky county clerk went to jail a decade ago rather than issue a marriage license to a gay couple. Now, the Liberty Counsel wants her case to deal a death blow to Obergefell v. Hodges.
shutterstock creative; submitted photo via CBC/Radio-Canada
Angel Jenkel, who overstayed their visa in Canada, will now have a chance to apply for permanent residency there.
Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.
Get The Advocate in your *physical* mailbox, too!
Get print issues of Out Magazine / The Advocate in the mail for just $9.95 a year!