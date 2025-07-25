➡️ Our week wraps up with an anti-LGBTQ+ mom in Oregon who believes God has called her to adopt more children — but not to follow the state’s laws protecting LGBTQ+ kids. This feels like a good moment to remind our readers of crisis hotlines currently available to queer youth in America.

We also say goodbye for now to George Santos, and cover the latest messy fallout from Candace Owens’ “transvestigation” of France’s first lady.

Finally, Kim Davis will not let go of her decade-long feud with marriage equality, and Canada is protecting a nonbinary American from Trump’s policies.

Anti-LGBTQ+ mom in Oregon wins right to potentially adopt LGBTQ+ kids Courtesy Alliance Defending Freedom; shutterstock creative Jessica Bates said she would not let her kids dress how they want, nor take them to the doctor for gender dysphoria treatment.

Goodbye, George Santos: The gay fabulist former GOP congressman surrenders to prison authorities Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images “I’m surrendering in Ferragamo so I can walk out in Ferragamo,” the convicted felon said as he prepared to turn himself over to federal custody.

Alex Jones’s lawyer mocks Candace Owens's chances in Emmanuel Macron's defamation lawsuit Vic Hinterlang/Shutterstock; Carrington Tatum/Shutterstock; Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock “Owens told some of the dumbest, obvious lies one can tell,” Robert Barnes claimed.

Kim Davis is trying to get the Supreme Court to overturn marriage equality SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images The Kentucky county clerk went to jail a decade ago rather than issue a marriage license to a gay couple. Now, the Liberty Counsel wants her case to deal a death blow to Obergefell v. Hodges.

Canada pauses nonbinary American's deportation to U.S., citing Trump's hostile policies shutterstock creative; submitted photo via CBC/Radio-Canada Angel Jenkel, who overstayed their visa in Canada, will now have a chance to apply for permanent residency there.

