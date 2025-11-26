Florida driver arrested and accused of trying to run over LGBTQ+ running group

Authorities arrested a man Monday for allegedly trying to run down a queer running group in West Palm Beach.

The suspect, 43-year-old Mustafa El Mahmoud, allegedly attempted to mow down the group several times, according to Florida news station WPBF. Mahmoud is facing charges of aggravated assault, and authorities may charge him with a hate crime.

One runner, Rudolph Galindo, told the outlet he believes he was targeted by the driver first. The group of about 40 people, who call themselves the Night Runners, gather twice a week at a local park to begin their run. Galindo said that he had approached a man at the park to ask if he was there for the run.

"He seemed aggravated that I was asking him if he was there for the running group. So, he said no. I just stepped away," he told the station.

Then, Galindo said, the man got in his SUV and began targeting the group.

"He got into his car, pulled out, accelerating, pedal to the metal and coming right at me where I was standing," Galindo recalled. "This car is flying at you. I have never seen a car fly that fast right towards me in my entire life."

The runners fled to the surrounding trees to avoid the vehicle.

"We were behind a tree, but at this point, it seemed like he didn't have any limits of what he was wanting to do or willing to do," Galindo told the outlet.

Out South Florida reports that no one was injured and the suspect didn't hit anyone.

“When the driver committed and it became clear that this was really happening we saw a lot of our community react like their own family was in danger,” runner Logan Graves told the outlet. “I pulled in whoever was closest to me to the furthest tree, new runners I hadn’t even met yet.”

Galindo said he didn't know if he was just trying to scare the group or if he really meant to try to hit them.

"It's difficult to say. He certainly had the ability to do so, and I don't think he would have been upset if he did hit somebody," he told WPBF.

He told Out SFL, “My fear is ... what does that mean for the group and people feeling safe and feeling like we’re attacked, and how do we reassure them that we’re dedicated to a safe space?”

Galindo added that he plans on organizing a special run on Monday to show unity.