The United Kingdom’s leading human rights agency is set to issue guidance banning transgender people from single-sex facilities — in some cases, even those that match their sex assigned at birth.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, the first out lesbian governor in the U.S., has enacted protections for abortion and gender-affirming care in her state.

The Washington Post is reporting that the State Department under Marco Rubio is omitting anti-LGBTQ+ actions from foreign human rights reports.

A Florida teacher who was fired for using a student’s nickname can still work in the classroom — but not at her old job.

The fight to eradicate “conversion therapy” is far from over, a new report warns.

