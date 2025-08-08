➡️ To close out the week, here's a quick roundup of headlines affecting the LGBTQ+ community worldwide:
The U.K. is set to ban trans people from single-sex facilities — even some that match their biological sex.
Shield Act 2.0 further strengthens protections for patients and providers of reproductive healthcare.
This and other changes are detailed in drafts obtained by The Washington Post.
Ron DeSantis' new Education Commissioner tried to back out of a deal allowing Melissa Calhoun to retain her teaching credentials after a parent accused her of "grooming" a child "to be gay."
Transgender young people are the targets of the latest iteration of the damaging and discredit practice.
