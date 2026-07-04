Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Patriotism means criticizing America and making it better

The founders gave us more than a government. They gave us the right and the responsibility to improve it, writes Bree Fram.

a protest sign that reads i love america more than any other country in the world and, exactly for that reason i insist on the right to criticize her perpetually - james baldwin - she can and must be better

Bree Fram's protest sign.

Bree Fram

There is a protest sign in the back of my car. It has been to courthouse squares, to highway overpasses, to small towns. It’s too long to be a truly great protest sign, but I take it everywhere. It carries one sentence, from James Baldwin:

"I love America more than any other country in the world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually."

I made the sign because Baldwin put into one sentence what I’ve spent a career trying to live. Twenty-three years in uniform. An oath taken again and again, never to a person, always to an idea. When people ask how I can criticize a country I served, I want to hand them the sign.

Criticism is not the opposite of patriotism. It is the evidence of it.

Today, America turns 250. There will be fireworks; I’ll go. There will be parades; I’ll march. There will be speeches about how far we have come. Much of the praise will be earned. 250 years ago, America ushered in a historical anomaly: a government of ideas rather than blood, built on revolution. An anniversary like this tempts us to treat the founding story as ending with a period rather than a comma.

Read the Declaration again. Not the poetry at the top. The engineering underneath it:

"That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness."

We remember the self-evident truths. We overlook the operating instructions. The founders did not declare a perfect system into being. They declared a right. When government stops serving its ends, the people may redesign it.

Government is not sacred, nor are the rules of its operation. Its purpose is.

Look closely at one phrase: "as to them shall seem most likely." That is the humility clause. Not the perfect form. Not the final form. The form most likely to work, judged by the people living under it, at the time they judge it. That is not scripture. That is an engineering requirement. Build it. Test it. Fix what fails. The founders never claimed to have finished the job. Treating their work as untouchable gets their intent exactly backward.

The executive order that ended my career declared that people like me cannot meet the standard of humility and selflessness required by service. So I have thought hard about the word. Engineers who don’t learn humility can cause tragedy. We learn to assume a design has flaws, hunt for them, invite outside perspective, and fix them before they fail. Humility is the willingness to be publicly wrong, to learn from it, and to grow. The founders had that kind of humility. They wrote it into the sentence. Declaring any work finished and sacred, whether a document or a judgment about who belongs, is the opposite.

Our first draft government, the Articles of Confederation, was riddled with flaws. The people we canonize as founders were also the first generation to admit their government was not working and do something about it. The Constitution, our second draft, was built on the contradiction of liberty and slavery and the needs of states that didn’t always think of themselves as Americans first. At the end of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what we had created. He answered, “A republic, if you can keep it.” And, with amendment, we have, though it is on shaky ground.

Eleven years from now, in 2037, the Constitution turns 250.

The founding generation used their eleven years to go from principle to a functional machine of self-government. We should use ours to go from celebrating the principle to repairing it.

I know how "alter or abolish" sounds in 2026. Those words were shouted by people who stormed the Capitol. They were twisted to justify political violence at a demagogue’s behest. The Declaration itself warns against changing governments for “light and transient causes.” It is not a permission slip to torch and pitchfork every time people are frustrated.

We must be precise about what the founders actually did with their political revolution. They built a pathway for evolution. Article V of the Constitution is "alter" made lawful, peaceful, and repeatable. A constitutional convention could rework the entire document if peaceful revolution is ever called for. We have done it before. The founders took the most dangerous sentence in the Declaration and built a system so we would never need the second verb. Anyone who invokes this passage to justify violence is skipping the part where the founders created the alternative to violence.

The Declaration is also a charge to pay attention when our systems no longer work as intended. When representation becomes distorted away from the ideal of one person, one vote. When rights become conditional and subject to authoritarian whims. When power escapes accountability, and corruption reigns. When too many people feel that their own government is something done to them rather than something they help shape.

John Lewis spent his life showing what it looks like when citizens refuse to accept a government that treats their rights as optional. In the last words he left us, he wrote: “democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part…” Noticing the failure is not the work. The work is what comes after the noticing.

The Declaration contains a test as well: "destructive of these ends." The ends are the point, the animating force behind everything we do. Safety. Happiness. Powers derived from consent.

What we are watching now is not alteration in service of those ends. It is abandonment of the ends while the government is bent to cater to the already powerful. Loyalty demanded in place of merit. Agencies warped to serve one man instead of the public. That is not reform. Reform keeps the ends and redesigns the means. Autocracy keeps the form and discards the ends. The Declaration's own language tells us which one we are looking at.

Of course, the Declaration’s promise was not extended equally at the beginning. The people who declared that all were created equal lived in a nation that enslaved human beings, denied women political power, displaced and slaughtered Native people, and defined citizenship far more narrowly than we do today.

That contradiction is not a reason to discard the promise. It is a reason to take it seriously.

For 250 years, Americans have pushed the country to live up to words it had not yet earned. Abolitionists, suffragists, labor organizers, civil-rights leaders, immigrants, veterans, disabled Americans, LGBTQ+ people, and countless others have insisted that “we” should mean more people than it did before.

That is the best of our history. Not perfection. Progress. Not a country that always got it right. A country in which people kept demanding that it do better.

After twenty-three years in uniform, that is what patriotism means to me. From Seneca Falls to Selma to Stonewall, that kind of patriotism drives the change we honor today.

Along with the sign, I’m carrying an audacious goal into today’s celebration. The eleven years between this anniversary and the next one are for the work the founders modeled: honest assessment, deliberate redesign, lawful change. They are for answering questions.

How do we ensure that the right to vote is real, equal, and protected for every American?

How do we make certain that no president can place themselves, their allies, or their family beyond accountability?

How do we preserve a judiciary that is independent, ethical, and trusted?

How do we guarantee that equal citizenship does not depend on someone’s race, gender, faith, disability, whom they love, where they live, or whether they are transgender?

How do we make representation more responsive to the people who live under the laws Congress passes?

How do we protect privacy, autonomy, and dignity in a century the founders could not possibly have imagined?

These questions determine whether people believe democracy still belongs to them and who is included under “We the People.” So, pick one. Ask it out loud this weekend, at the parade, at the cookout, with someone who might disagree with you. Some of that work is constitutional. Most of it starts smaller, in the systems that shape whether government actually serves the people it answers to. Maps. Courts. Ballots. The machinery of consent.

The answers will not come from one party, one election, one commission, or one document drafted behind closed doors. They should come from a serious, sustained national conversation: in classrooms and town halls, at kitchen tables and city councils, in state legislatures and houses of worship, among people who disagree but still believe this country is worth the effort.

There will be people who hear any call to update the Constitution as disrespect. I understand the instinct. The Constitution is an extraordinary achievement. It has survived civil war, economic collapse, world war, social upheaval, and the slow, uneven expansion of rights. But reverence must not become paralysis.

This Independence Day, celebrate. Gather with family. Watch the fireworks. Hang the flags. Remember the sacrifices that brought us here. They were mighty and legion.

But do not mistake celebration for completion. The next 250 years begin with what we choose to do now.

The founders gave us more than a government. They gave us the right to improve it.

For the next eleven years, I intend to use that right.

Bree Fram is a retired Space Force colonel forced out of the U.S. military by Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military service members. She is a parent, rocket scientist, public speaker, and former candidate for Congress in Virginia.

Opinion is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

A U.S. Supreme Court intern runs to deliver copies of the Court's opinions to reporters after the Court upheld state laws barring transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's school sports on June 30, 2026.
Opinion

The Supreme Court’s trans sports ruling is about more than athletics

Political scientists Andrew R. Flores and Jami K. Taylor argue the Court's latest decision weakens constitutional protections for transgender people in ways that could reshape challenges to health care, prisons, workplace policies, and more.

maine correctional center
National

Maine refuses to comply with DOJ subpoena for trans prisoner’s confidential records

The Justice Department is seeking records involving Andrea Balcer, a transgender woman housed at the Maine Correctional Center.

Suzie Toot & Ron DeSantis
Drag

Drag queen Suzie Toot says Ron DeSantis can be free: ‘Live your gay life’

The New York queen is turning political frustration into queer joy, with a little shade for Florida’s governor.

People holding Pride flags gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the Obergefell v. Hodges decision in 2015.
Opinion

Marriage equality didn’t threaten America. It expanded freedom

Eleven years after Obergefell v. Hodges, the leaders of Family Equality and Interfaith Alliance argue that marriage equality strengthened both religious freedom and American families

More For You

Brett Kavanaugh says trans kids should not be ostracized. His sports ruling does exactly that

supreme court justice brett kavanaugh running in a race wearing sports clothes

Brett Kavanaugh, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States running in the ACLI Capital Challenge road race in Anacostia Park on May 6th 2026 in Washington DC.

Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty images
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in writing the majority opinion in two cases announced on Tuesday that allowed states to ban transgender girls and women from school sports, wanted credit for his "compassion." If you'll recall, this is the same guy who most likely laughed along with Donald Trump's disgusting descriptions of Haitians and asylum seekers. Keep Reading →

What the Supreme Court did not decide in the trans sports case

protesters with save women's sports signs at the supreme court

Demonstrators protest with signs outside U.S. Supreme Court on June 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Justices released several opinions before departing on traditional summer recess.

Tom Brenner/Getty Images
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court held in West Virginia v. B.P.J. (decided together with Little v. Hecox) that neither Title IX nor the Equal Protection Clause prevents states from barring transgender girls from girls’ sports. But the majority opinion, written by Justice Kavanaugh, is a narrow one, and its limits are significant. Here are the most important. Keep Reading →

Clive Davis gave LGBTQ+ people the soundtrack of our lives and a place in music

barry manilow and clive davis

Barry Manilow (let) and Clive Davis.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
About twenty-five years ago, through a long-lost friend, I went to a party celebrating the establishment of the Clive Davis Department of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Keep Reading →

I survived political violence. LGBTQ+ candidates should not have to risk their lives to serve

Rainbow flags wave in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators carry rainbow flags past the White House during an LGBTQ+ rights demonstration in Washington, D.C.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Every June, communities across the country come together to celebrate Pride Month. We celebrate visibility, progress, and the generations of LGBTQ+ people who fought for the right to live openly, participate fully in public life, and have their voices heard. But Pride is more than a celebration of how far we’ve come; it is also a reminder of the challenges that remain and the work still ahead. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ immigrants struggle to prove relationships they had to hide to survive

Two men sit together at a coffee table while reviewing documents.

A frustrated couple looks over documents together.

Adriaticfoto/Shutterstock
Years ago, I met with a young man who had fallen in love. There was nothing unusual about that fact. Millions of people fall in love every day. What made his situation different was that he had spent years making sure no one knew. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved