Democratic leadership and out lawmakers celebrate Pride Month
Democratic leadership and out lawmakers celebrate Pride MonthFacebook Congressman Mark Pocan; Becca Balint for U.S. Congress; Jeffries.House.Gov
At the beginning of Pride Month, Democratic leadership in the House and members of the LGBTQ-supportive Equality Caucus released statements in honor of the month and its importance. Here's what they had to say.
“Pride is a time to celebrate the LGBTQI+ community’s strength, joy, and perseverance in the face of oppression,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02), Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. “Our community, especially our transgender siblings, are under constant attack by anti-equality extremists who seek to undermine our rights. I’m grateful to lead the 197 members of the Equality Caucus in honoring the spirit of Pride by fighting every day to defend against these attacks and to advance LGBTQI+ equality here in Congress.”
Jeffries.House.Gov
“Pride Month is a time to celebrate and uplift the resilience of the LGBTQI+ community and also a time to recognize how much work there still is to be done,” said Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08). “Everyone deserves to live free from prejudice and discrimination. This month and every month, House Democrats will continue to stand up to extreme MAGA Republicans across the country who are determined to turn back the clock on progress and launch dangerous attacks on the LGBTQI+ community. We will not let these right-wing extremists win and we will never stop fighting to ensure our nation can live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all.”
Wikipedia
“Pride Month is a celebration of resilience, joy, and liberation. The weeks ahead are an opportunity to honor the LGBTQIA+ Americans whose courage and audacity have fueled our country’s journey toward true liberty and justice for all—and to reflect on the work that remains before us,” said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-05). “As the forces of hate attempt to silence this community and censor its history, I am proud to fight alongside the trailblazing leaders of the Equality Caucus in defense of the freedom and dignity of every person.”
Facebook Rep. Pete Aguilar
“Pride Month puts a spotlight on the unique and vital contributions of LGBTQI+ Americans since our nation’s founding to the present day and highlights how this rich history has made America a more inclusive, vibrant and prosperous nation,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33), Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and Congressional Equality Caucus member. “We celebrate the progress we’ve made together and prepare for the unfinished work that lies ahead. I’m honored to work alongside Congressional Equality Caucus Chair Mark Pocan and my fellow CEC members as we continue our efforts to end discrimination, combat anti-equality legislation at every turn, and promote equal opportunity for all.”
Wikipedia
“When I ran for Congress in the 1990s, I was publicly outed as gay by my opponent and made the target of homophobic attack ads. I would lose that race by more than 18%. Almost two decades later, I ran again and won by 19%. With that victory, I became the first openly gay person of color to serve in Congress,” said Rep. Mark Takano (CA-39), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. “This Pride Month, let us celebrate how far queer people have come but also recommit ourselves to the mission of full equality and dignity for every LGBTQ person. Happy Pride!”
Facebook Angie Craig for Congress
“This Pride Month, we celebrate the vibrant LGBTQI+ communities in Minnesota and across the country, and take time to recognize the progress we’ve made,” said Rep. Angie Craig (MN-02), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. “We’ve got much more work to do to ensure the safety and prosperity of LGBTQI+ Americans, and during Pride Month, we recommit ourselves to that critical fight for true equality.”
Wikipedia
"As we celebrate Pride Month, our nation is at a critical inflection point, and we must stand up for what is decent and right," said Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. "Progress has never come easily, but LGBTQI+ Americans are resilient, diverse, and joyful, and we have a proud history of activism. I am grateful to represent folks in every corner of Kansas' Third District, including LGBTQI+ Kansans, as we work to create a country where future generations can prosper."
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Cal
“During Pride, we come together as a community to celebrate living as our full authentic selves and stand together against hate and the ongoing efforts to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals across our country,” said Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. “No one should be a second-class citizen in the United States, and everyone deserves the opportunity to participate fully in their community and to live free from discrimination and the harm it brings. When we work to create a positive environment that respects everyone and protects personal freedoms, we all win. That is how we will continue to change our world for the better. I’m proud to be fighting for equality for LGBTQ+ individuals in Congress.”
Torres for Congress
"As a child of the Bronx who grew up in public housing, I was petrified to come out of the closet in my youth," said Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. "Now, as the first openly LGBTQ+ Afro-Latino Member of Congress, I feel the weight of history on my shoulders. I know firsthand the discrimination members of the LGBTQ+ community face and am determined to make a positive change for my community. This Pride, I am thinking about how we are both so close and yet so far to realizing the full vision of equality in America. It's crucial that we aggressively combat LGBTQ+ discrimination with federal action. Millions of Americans still live in fear of losing their jobs, homes, or livelihoods because of who they are and whom they love. Happy Pride. Let's never give up on the fight."
Becca Balint for U.S. Congress
“Pride month is about celebrating the joy and history of the LGBTQI+ community, but that doesn’t come without a reminder of the fight still left ahead. It’s incredibly important in the face of relentless attacks that we still joyfully celebrate the strength of the LGBTQI+ community,” said Rep. Becca Balint (VT-AL), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. “Our history, stories and voices deserve to be seen and heard. I’m so proud to stand alongside LGBTQI+ leaders in the Equality Caucus to let our community know we are fighting for our rights in the halls of Congress, and we won’t back down. Pride month is a reminder of how resilient and vibrant our community is and I’m so thrilled and proud to highlight our stories and celebrate our history all month.”
robertgarcia.house.gov
“Pride is a month to celebrate the resilience of the LGBTQI+ community while honoring the legacies of those that came before us,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. “We have a responsibility to protect LGBTQI+ folks across the world, which is why we must pass the International Human Rights Defense Act now. As the first gay immigrant elected to Congress, I have made it my mission to speak out against intolerance because everyone deserves the right to live authentically.”
sorensen.house.gov
“Growing up in Rockford, Illinois, I oftentimes doubted that my community would support me being their Chief Meteorologist on TV. And now, I not only represent my hometown in Congress, but I am also the first out Member of Congress in the State of Illinois!” said Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17), Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus. “Pride Month is all about recognizing the perseverance of our community, overcoming the stigma that we are all somehow less than everybody else. LGBTQ+ Americans have a seat at the table in politics, in media, in boardrooms, and all over our great country. But we have so much more work to do in Congress to support the LGBTQI+ community including passing the Equality Act, my Pride in Mental Health Act, and expanding rights for all LGBTQI+ people. As a proud Co-Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, I will continue to use my voice to uplift my LGBTQ neighbors in Illinois and across the country.”