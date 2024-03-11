LGBTQ+ celebrities speak up and show out at Elton John's annual Oscars party (exclusive)

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Now is not the time to be silent.
With 2024 being an election year, it is more crucial than ever for LGBTQ+ people to fight for their rights.
The 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party took place on Sunday in West Hollywood, Calif., and celebrities from every corner of entertainment showed their support.
Co-hosted by Elton John, David Furnish, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Tiffany Haddish, the event raised a record-breaking $10,800,000 million in support of the Foundation's passionate work to end the AIDS epidemic.
Outside of the unbelievable amount raised to help the most vulnerable in the LGBTQ+ community, many celebrities spoke with The Advocate to show their Pride and tell the opposing side that they're not going anywhere.
David Furnish
Married for ten years now, David Furnish is Elton John's righthand man and has helped the Elton John AIDS Foundation become the juggernaut it is today.
"I've seen the power of the LGBTQ+ community with this disease in the '80s. It was a death sentence. People were dying and the LGBTQ+ community galvanized and came together and fought for the medical advances that changed the entire course of this epidemic. I'm proud to be part of that community. The advocates are real heroes and real fighters. We're just continuing that fight by making sure that people get access to those medications that they fought so hard for," Furnish says.
Orville Peck
Originally hailing from South Africa, Orville Peck is proud to show his support for Elton John's foundation and do his part to help those in need.
"I'm just a huge fan and adoring friend of Elton's. This cause is very important to me. My home country of South Africa has been in an AIDS epidemic for decades now. I've always been a big advocate of ending the stigma of HIV and AIDS," Peck shares.
The out and proud LGBTQ+ country singer is also reminding everyone in the community to band together as an election approaches.
"Keeping together is really the solution. Sometimes we get caught up in our little differences. We have so many things to worry about. It's important to keep our sense of community."
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Legendary and outspoken transgender actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has led the charge for equality in the queer community and has no signs of slowing down.
"We're trying to end AIDS and the struggle of HIV in 2030. The only way we do that is if we spread awareness. We don't sit around idle. No, that's not what we do. Don't be fearful. It is a time to be alive. Give grace when you can. I think that's the easiest way to show that you are humble and that you are going to stand the test of time. I choose to stand the test of time instead of letting something like any election get to me. Let's be serious. We have a time to live and we're going to do it. This is where it starts."
Chris Colfer
New York Times bestselling author and award-winning actor Chris Colfer has actively served as a board member for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
The star continues to wear his Pride as a badge of honor and encourages everyone to do the same.
"It's important to go out there and remind people that we're not going away. Please register to vote. We have to outsmart the enemy at all costs. That's what we have to do. We also have to be smart about our activism and protesting. It's also so important to remember that we are part of the most fun community in the world. We know how to have more fun than anyone else."
Shangela
Drag legend Shangela is known for her energetic personality and unbelievable work ethic in her personal and professional life.
The star is also bringing those important qualities to her activism as she heads to the polls later this year.
"With so much going on in the world, it's important for us to stay informed. It's important for us to stay involved. It's important for us to keep showing up and I'm talking about voting. Everybody remember that as well. People voted for the Oscars. Vote in these elections! Halleloo!"
Althought many LGBTQ+ Americans are feeling nervous this year, Shangela encourages everyone to turn their fear into motivation.
"Don't live in the fear. The stakes are very high in this election. Don't let that close you off. Let that empower you. It's important to get out there and let your voice be heard. In the face of adversity and trust me... I've been a girl who's faced adversity in my life, okay? Even to this day, but I don't give up. I keep on going and I want people to do the same."
Sasha Colby
Reigning queen and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, Sasha Colby, not only hard launched her relationship at Elton John's iconic party, but she also reminded everyone the importance of voting.
"Remember that it is a vote. This is the one time in our government where you do have a say. Please be active and vote with your heart."
Manila Luzon
Manila Luzon is another iconic queen to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race and has actively used her platform to stand up for equality among LGBTQ+ and AAPI communities.
"Love yourself. Love our allies. Go out and register and make your voice heard."
Gigi Goode
Fashion diva and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Gigi Goode has brought her trans beauty all around the world with iconic runway moments.
The queen isn't backing down from opposing sides who may tell her that she can't live in her truth.
"I think the best form of protest is to keep on keeping on. As long as they see you living your life unaffected and unbothered, then what they're projecting on you is not working. We just have to keep fighting and keep living."
Chris Olsen
Chris Olsen is one of the most recognizable faces on TikTok with millions of people watching his content every day.
The star is using his platform to advocate for his queer family.
"Community is what matters the most in these times. Specifically the queer community can become divided over things that are trivial. This is the one time we need to be united. If we can stay united, then maybe we can continue moving forward with love."
Johnny Sibilly
Johnny Sibilly is known for plenty of notable acting projects like Queer as Folk, Hacks, and Pose.
The actor hopes people from all around the US be inspired by celebrities using their platforms to advocate for change.
"If we don't come out and if we don't show ourselves in all of our beautiful capacity, then there's no one that can be at home watching and say, 'there's me!' I think it's really important to show the joy that still exists in the world. When we come together for good causes, the world can be a better place."
Dexter Mayfield
Viral sensation and model Dexter Mayfield proudly shows his Pride any way he can, even in his latest dance video to Beyoncé's latest hit "TEXAS HOLD 'EM."
Outside of popular clips, the star is in the streets fighting for equality.
"There's too much at stake. We really have to show up, spread our voice, get to the polls and tell them what we mean."
Daniel Franzese
Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese is not only known for appearing in the iconic film, but he's also gone above and beyond for the LGBTQ+ community.
This week, the star will be lobbying Congress with AIDSWatch on behalf of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
"Until we eradicate this disease and even the most marginalized among us are walking on the streets happy and free, then none of us are really happy and free. We got to keep working and making sure all our siblings are safe and happy and healthy."
Justin Sylvester
Justin Sylvester is a popular news personality who's appeared on E! News and The Today Show.
As an out and proud member of the community, he's reminding everyone that queer people have always been able to fight back, even when times are tough.
"We remember the struggle. We just have to remind our gay brothers and gay sisters and LGBTQ+ siblings that we were struggling at some point. We have to lift each other up. We are coming!"