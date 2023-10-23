Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme Defend Drag Queens Against Republicans

2023 has been a challenging year for LGBTQ+ Americans.

With countless anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced and plenty of direct attacks reported against the queer community, this year has been one for the books for all the wrong reasons.

During these trying times, many queer people turn to entertainers for guidance or even a distraction to try and cope with the madness happening in real time.

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have brilliantly used their platforms to advocate for equality while staying true to their comedic roots as drag queens.

"The conservative right are not playing fair. They're perpetuating harmful lies that are leading to violence towards us and leading to horrible atrocities towards our community. Their whole agenda is all such blatant hypocrisy," Monsoon tells The Advocate.

This holiday season, the duo is hitting the road with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show and hoping to bring some cheer and empowerment to the queer community as the year comes to a close.

"Our weapon is our uniqueness. The strength of the queer community is our unapologetic self-expression. It's what drag has always symbolized," BenDeLaCreme shares.

"We don't have to be apologetic. I'm not saying we respond with violence or malice or our own hatred. We respond with fervent pride. We respond by unifying as a community. In the face of their lies and hypocrisy, we bolster ourselves," Monsoon adds.

Written entirely by Monsoon and DeLa, the two are bringing audiences on a campy and cheery ride throughout the show that will not only entertain, but resonate with audiences.

"Drag is not to be feared. Drag is about love, until you cross us. Then, you better fear us. We are strong. Back down or watch out is how I feel about it," BenDeLaCreme says.

"We will win this battle the same way we've won battles in the past, by being correct first of all. We are the ones who are correct. They are the ones who are lying. We will fight their ignorance with education and fight their hatred with love like we always have," Monsoon concludes.

Tickets to see The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show are available here. To see the full itnerview with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, check out the video below.