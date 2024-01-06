Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney has nothing against the community, but says he isn't trans

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney is making some big health changes — but no, that doesn't include gender transition.



The country musician took to social media after a "couple years" of avoiding public engagement to "set the record straight" on rumors that have been circulating about him in his absence, including one that speculated he is actually a transgender woman and has been secretly transitioning.



“First off, I am alive! There have been so many rumors and opinions thrown around about me — but I am finally healthy and ready for the world," he recently wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "And NO, I’m not transitioning to be a woman. That thought has never entered my mind. Nothing against the trans community whatsoever but I needed to set the record straight.”