Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Darrell Issa’s retirement opens Palm Springs–area House race for queer Democrats

The longtime California Republican congressman is packing it up.

rep. darrell issa

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA) listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel in Washington, DC, on September 17, 2025.

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

California U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, the veteran Republican who has represented San Diego–area districts in Congress for more than two decades, announced Friday that he is calling it quits, opening a newly redrawn House seat that now tilts toward Democrats.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Issa, 72, said he decided not to seek reelection in California’s reconfigured 48th Congressional District after reflecting on his career in business and politics.

“This decision has been on my mind for a while and I didn’t make it lightly,” Issa wrote in a statement posted on X. “But after a quarter-century in Congress — and before that, a quarter-century in business — it’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges.”

Issa also endorsed Jim Desmond, a Republican county supervisor and Navy veteran, to succeed him.

“Jim is not only a personal friend, he’s a true patriot, a Navy veteran, a successful businessman, and has a 20-year record of public service,” Issa wrote.

Related: This bisexual San Diego City Council member is fighting to replace Darrell Issa in Congress

Related: Democrat under fire over campaign memo implying LGBTQ+ candidates aren’t electable in key California race

Desmond has drawn criticism from some LGBTQ+ activists in San Diego County. In a February 2025 Facebook post, the group San Diego Drag March for Trans Rights accused him of backing efforts to have the county Board of Supervisors support federal legislation that would bar transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports.

Issa said his campaign believed it could win another term, citing internal polling and support from President Donald Trump, but said it was time to step aside.

The retirement reshapes the race for California’s 48th District, which spans parts of San Diego and Riverside counties. A voter-approved redistricting plan last year shifted the once-safely Republican district into one where Democrats now hold a roughly 4-point registration edge.

The new map also added the liberal desert city of Palm Springs, known for its large LGBTQ+ population, altering the political coalitions needed to win.

Issa first won election to Congress in 2000 and became a national Republican figure as chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee during investigations of the Obama administration. Earlier, he played a major role in financing the 2003 recall of California Gov. Gray Davis.

Issa’s exit also throws open what had already become a crowded contest. More than a dozen candidates have filed to run in the district, the vast majority of them Democrats, reflecting the seat’s new political balance.

Among them are Marni von Wilpert and Ammar Campa-Najjar. Campa-Najjar is married to U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs, an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally in Congress.

Other candidates include Stephen Clemons, an LGBTQ+ candidate whose campaign has focused on affordability, jobs, and housing in the region, and Ferguson Porter, an LGBTQ+ Palm Springs entrepreneur, writer, and comic book retailer who has previously sought congressional office.

Von Wilpert, who is bisexual, previously told The Advocate that her decision to challenge Issa was driven by concern that LGBTQ+ rights and other civil liberties were under threat nationally. “If we want to keep our rights," she said, "I have to step up and fight."

The district now becomes one of the Democrats’ most promising pickup opportunities in the fight for control of the House.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

joe rogan speaking into a microphone with the ufc logo
News

Joe Rogan admits straight men are the real danger to women — then blames trans women anyway

As Steve-O spoke about compassion for transgender people, the podcaster returned to familiar anti-trans attacks, even while acknowledging that men are the real problem.

Jesse Jackson speaking at the Arizona State University, April 12, 1984.
Opinion

From abomination to somebody: What Jesse Jackson meant to Black queer boys in the Back pew

A queer Black writer reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson’s evolving relationship with LGBTQ+ people — and what it meant for those of us raised in the Black church.

The golden dome of the Iowa State Capitol is visible through wire slats on a suspension bridge over a river. In front of the capitol sit a church and apartment building.
States

Iowa House Republicans pass a bill that will make the lives of transgender residents worse

Conservative lawmakers are attempting to take away protections that some local governments have put in place to prevent discrimination against their LGBTQ+ citizens.

​Kristi Noem
News

LGBTQ+ celebs react to Kristi Noem’s firing: ‘Put her in prison! Lock her up!’

Plenty of outspoken queer stars are bidding farewell to the former Secretary of Homeland Security.

More For You

Gay activist launches Stonewall Monument camera campaign to monitor NYC Pride flag site

a person holds a sign that reads honey stonewall was the warning

People watch as local politicians put up an LGBTQ+ Pride flag at the Stonewall National Monument after the Trump administration had the National Park Service remove it earlier in the week on February 12, 2026 in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Weeks after the removal and restoration of the LGBTQ+ Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument in New York City, one activist has launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund a camera installation to monitor the site. Keep Reading →

James Talarico defeats fellow LGBTQ+ ally Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic primary

james talarico
LGBTQ+ ally James Talarico advances as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
An LGBTQ+ ally was always going to win this year’s Democratic primary in Texas. On Wednesday, Texas state Rep. James Talarico won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, defeating U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a closely watched primary that tested competing visions for how Democrats should campaign in the Republican-dominated state. Keep Reading →

Anti-LGBTQ+ Congressman Dan Crenshaw ousted by more extreme candidate in Texas GOP primary

dan crenshaw

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, talks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol before the House passed the budget resolution on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the Texas Republican who helped lead congressional efforts targeting transgender people’s health care, lost his party’s primary Tuesday, putting an expiration date on the career of one of Congress’s most outspoken critics of gender-affirming care. Keep Reading →

Kristi Noem struggles as Republicans & Democrats grill her in fiery Senate hearing

kristi noem

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 03, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem struggled repeatedly to defend her record Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as lawmakers from both parties grilled her over fatal ICE shootings in Minnesota, aggressive immigration enforcement tactics, FEMA disaster delays, a controversial government jet, and a $220 million advertising campaign. Keep Reading →

Donald Trump accepts Correspondents’ Dinner invitation, declaring himself 'one of the greatest presidents’

donald trump

President Donald Trump said he will attend the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images
President Donald Trump announced Monday that he plans to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an event he boycotted throughout his entire first term and in the first year of his second term, while regularly dismissing the press as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people.” It would mark his first appearance at the dinner as a sitting president. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved