Houston area officials step up after Greg Abbott rejects gay softball tourney's funding request

After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott refused to support a gay softball tournament, Houston area officials stepped up to the plate instead.

Harris County Commissioners approved a $500,000 grant to International Pride Softball (iPride) to host the Gay Softball World Series in the Lone Star State, according to Houston’s ABC affiliate.

"Looking forward to welcoming all of these thousands of visitors to Houston and Harris County, where they're going to spend money on hotels and food," said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

The tournament, scheduled from September 21 to 27, is expected to draw teams from 55 cities to Houston, attracting 3,000 athletes and another 2,000 spectators. This is the third time in a decade the tournament occurred in Texas, and in the past, it has received the incentive grant funding from the state to hold the event there.

Public funding routinely has been offered in Texas to incentivize events with a significant economic impact. For example, the state provided $500,000 to promoters to host a high-profile boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and legendary athlete Mike Tyson.

But iPride Commissioner Jeff Sloan said the tournament this year was put in jeopardy when Abbott’s office rejected its application this time.

"We were heartbroken because it made us feel like we weren't welcome," Sloan said. "It made us feel like we weren't valued."

One county commissioner questioned funding the tournament when many youth baseball tournaments occur without public funding.

While Sloan said the organization was “shocked” by Abbott’s reject, it feels positive moving forward with local support.

“We're just more emboldened and proud to show off our brand of softball in a welcoming community in about a month," Sloan said.