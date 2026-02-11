Skip to content
Indiana quietly bans trans residents from changing gender markers on IDs

Indiana will no longer accept court orders or medical documentations recognizing transgender residents' gender changes.

Nonbinary person holds driver's license

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has quietly banned residents from changing their gender markers on state identification documents.

The BMV added a small notice to its website Monday stating that it will no longer accept court orders or medical documentations recognizing transgender residents' gender changes. The rule goes into effect February 12, giving those impacted less that three days to act.

"Denying people the ability to update the gender marker on their identification is not only discriminatory; it is dangerous," LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Indiana Youth Group said in a statement. "In an increasingly hostile climate, mismatched identification can expose individuals to harassment, threats, and violence. It can also create serious barriers to employment, housing, and access to essential services."

The rule had been proposed twice before, once in July and again in November, but was met with ire from Hoosiers, who submitted thousands of emails and public testimonies against it. The policy was withdrawn each time, only to be enacted this week without comment.

Only three states — Florida, Tennessee, and Texas — completely prohibit residents from updating their gender markers on state IDs, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Ten other states require proof of surgery and a court order.

Donald Trump didn't just ban changing one's gender on passports or other federal documents immediately upon taking office in 2025 — his administration forcefully altered existing documents to reflect assigned sex at birth, and did away with the gender neutral X marker. The policy was temporarily blocked as a lawsuit against it moved forward, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the federal government in November, putting it back into effect.

"The people of Indiana spoke clearly and repeatedly against this policy, and the BMV chose to ignore them," said IYG CEO Chris Paulsen. "Quietly implementing a rule that puts transgender Hoosiers at risk — while offering no transparency or meaningful notice — is not governance. It’s cruelty. Our young people deserve a state that protects their safety and dignity, not one that deliberately puts them in harm’s way."

Mamdani, Schumer & NYC Council demand National Park Service return Pride flag to Stonewall National Monument
Politics

Mamdani, Schumer & NYC Council demand National Park Service return Pride flag to Stonewall National Monument

“New York is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement, and no act of erasure will ever change, or silence, that history,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

AI companion grock chatgpt ai services love relationship digital
Opinion

I fell for an AI—and then it rejected me

What started as curiosity and flirtation turned into something far more unsettling when Randell Smith’s digital companion suddenly decided he’d crossed a line.

Erik Bottcher
States

Newly elected N.Y. State Sen. Erik Bottcher: state must be a bulwark against Trump

Bottcher, a gay Democrat, easily won the state Senate seat last week.

vacationers take photos in front of the disney world cinderella castle
News

Gay Days Orlando canceled, citing sponsor losses and mounting pressures on LGBTQ+ gatherings

It was supposed to be the event's 35th anniversary in June.

New Yorkers rally in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community after Trump ordered Stonewall Pride flag removed

protest at the stonewall national monument

Stonewall Inn owner Stacy Lentz speaks during a protest in front of the Stonewall Monument in Manhattan in New York, on February 10, 2026 after the administration of US President Donald Trump ordered the removal of a Pride flag at the site.

Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images
By the time dusk settled over Christopher Park in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood on Tuesday, the narrow triangle of green across from the Stonewall Inn had become a small, loud commons. Rainbow flags were draped over shoulders. Chants rose and fell between the park’s statues. Attendees estimated that 500 to 750 people attended the protest against the National Park Service’s removal of the Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument, a memorial dedicated to LGBTQ+ history. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Olympians receive death threats after speaking out against the Trump admin.

​Amber Glenn and Gus Kenworthy

Amber Glenn; Gus Kenworthy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega
Olympians who speak out against Donald Trump or ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are being met with hate comments, harassment, and even death threats — and LGBTQ+ athletes are at the front of it. Keep Reading →

Don Lemon at HRC dinner: 'When the First Amendment becomes optional, democracy becomes hollow'

Don Lemon speaks at HRC dinner

Don Lemon speaks at HRC dinner

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign
Out journalist Don Lemon made a surprise appearance at the Human Rights Campaign’s Greater New York Dinner Saturday night, speaking about the attacks on press freedom in light of his recent arrest and those of other reporters. Keep Reading →

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger sends marriage equality & abortion rights amendments to voters

abigail spanberger signing a piece of legislation alongside advocates

LGBTQ+ advocates and Virginia legislators applaud Gov. Abigail Spanberger as she signs legislation that will place the issue of enshrining marriage equality into the state's constitution before the voters.

Office of Gov. Abigail Spanberger/Screenshot
With advocates at her side and an eye on a volatile national legal landscape, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Friday signed legislation sending a slate of constitutional amendments to voters, including a measure that would finally erase the state’s ban on same-sex marriages and replace it with an affirmative right to marriage equality. Keep Reading →

Black Americans are disproportionately criminalized for living with HIV. Here's how

Black woman holding red HIV ribbon

Black people in the U.S. aren't just more likely to have HIV — they're more likely to be criminalized for it.

Talukdar David/Shuttershock.com
Black people in the U.S. aren't just more likely to have HIV — they're more likely to be criminalized for it. Keep Reading →
