Indiana quietly bans trans residents from changing gender markers on IDs

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has quietly banned residents from changing their gender markers on state identification documents.

The BMV added a small notice to its website Monday stating that it will no longer accept court orders or medical documentations recognizing transgender residents' gender changes. The rule goes into effect February 12, giving those impacted less that three days to act.

"Denying people the ability to update the gender marker on their identification is not only discriminatory; it is dangerous," LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Indiana Youth Group said in a statement. "In an increasingly hostile climate, mismatched identification can expose individuals to harassment, threats, and violence. It can also create serious barriers to employment, housing, and access to essential services."

The rule had been proposed twice before, once in July and again in November, but was met with ire from Hoosiers, who submitted thousands of emails and public testimonies against it. The policy was withdrawn each time, only to be enacted this week without comment.

Only three states — Florida, Tennessee, and Texas — completely prohibit residents from updating their gender markers on state IDs, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Ten other states require proof of surgery and a court order.

Donald Trump didn't just ban changing one's gender on passports or other federal documents immediately upon taking office in 2025 — his administration forcefully altered existing documents to reflect assigned sex at birth, and did away with the gender neutral X marker. The policy was temporarily blocked as a lawsuit against it moved forward, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the federal government in November, putting it back into effect.

"The people of Indiana spoke clearly and repeatedly against this policy, and the BMV chose to ignore them," said IYG CEO Chris Paulsen. "Quietly implementing a rule that puts transgender Hoosiers at risk — while offering no transparency or meaningful notice — is not governance. It’s cruelty. Our young people deserve a state that protects their safety and dignity, not one that deliberately puts them in harm’s way."