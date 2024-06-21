21 photos from Jill Biden’s surprise appearance at Pittsburgh Pride

Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, in a surprise move, graced Pittsburgh’s annualLGBTQ+ Pride festival on the very first day ofPride Month. Her presence, marked by a powerful speech and interaction with the spirited crowd, added a proud touch to the event at Allegheny Commons Park. The festival kicked off with a lively parade that traversed the Andy Warhol Bridge, culminating in a grand celebration of diversity and equality.
Biden’s arrival was met with cheers and applause as she mingled with attendees, shaking hands and posing for photos. Her speech highlighted the progress made by the LGBTQ+ community and addressed ongoing challenges. She emphasized the importance of fighting against recent legislative efforts to curtail LGBTQ+ rights and warned against the erosion of fundamental freedoms.
“This community is under attack,” Biden stated. “We must fight these measures with everything we have.”
ThePennsylvania crowd frequently interrupted with applause and chants of “four more years,” a show of their support for PresidentJoe Biden’s reelection campaign. Dr. Biden’s presence at the festival not only highlighted the administration’s commitment to galvanizing LGBTQ+ voters but also served as a strong statement against policies, like those of former President Donald Trump andRepublicans, that threaten their rights.
The Advocate traveled with Dr. Biden to the event. Explore the moments from this impactful event through our photo gallery, which captures the energy, solidarity, and hope that marked the start of Pride Month in Pittsburgh.
