Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Black LGBTQ+ leader derides Trump’s cuts to HIV funding after State of the Union

Kelley Robinson and other leaders spoke about Black groups stepping up to fill in dangerous gaps left by the Trump administration.

​Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Human Rights Campaign

Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Human Rights Campaign

Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images

Kelley Robinson brought a list of gripes about Donald Trump the night of the State of the Union address — but cuts to HIV funding and its impact on her community loomed large.

“I’m here for every trans person that’s been kicked out of our military and every person living with HIV that’s denied their PrEP medication,” Robinson said. “I’m here for our community tonight because I’ve got to remind this country that lesbian, gay, bi, trans, and queer people, we’ve always been here and we are not going anywhere. This is our country too.”

Robinson, the first Black queer executive director of the Human Rights Campaign, attended the People’s State of the Union as a guest of California Rep. Robert Garcia. The counterprogramming event held on the National Mall offered a clear-eyed assessment of the challenges facing LGBTQ+ America under Donald Trump, unlike his anti-trans boasts within the U.S. Capitol.

Robinson made special note of dramatic cuts to funding aimed at addressing an ongoing HIV epidemic in the country, as Trump’s administration kills $258 million in funding for HIV vaccine research, guts HIV prevention program funding through states, and puts 127,000 lives at risk while potentially generating millions of new infections.

“There’s nothing ordinary about them cutting billions of dollars from HIV prevention and throwing it into building more ICE detention facilities,” Robinson said. “We need health care. We need food. We don’t need mass incarceration. And there’s certainly nothing ordinary about this government murdering United States citizens.”

The funding cuts are set to deliver a disproportionate level of impact on Black Americans, the demographic at the highest risk of contracting HIV, yet the group with the worst access to care, including PrEP, which could contain the spread of the virus.

Increasingly, it has fallen to nonprofit and non-governmental organizations to fill in these holes in Black communities, like the Black AIDS Institute, SisterLove, and other regional organizations. But many such organizations still rely on federal grants and have had to pursue alternative forms of revenue as the administration starves out public health programming.

- YouTube

Timothy Jackson, senior director of policy and advocacy at the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, told an Illinois PBS affiliate that he fears cuts to federal funding will compromise care for existing beneficiaries of programs.

“There’s no money coming from the federal government,” Jackson said. “How do you take care of those people? Priority number one is, how do we preserve access to care and prevention for people living with and vulnerable to HIV?”

Antoine Pollard, community engagement director for Us Helping Us in the greater Washington, D.C., area, said the organization has sought stronger partnerships with medical institutions as federal resources diminish.

“This is impacting a lot of organizations in our area and around the country in general. It’s unfortunate to be in these times, but we still need to continue with the fight to end the HIV epidemic by 2030,” he said.

“We have partnerships with the Washington Health Institute, the Center for Black Equity. Those organizations are all stepping up.”

In areas like Miami, which has one of the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses in the country and where Blacks account for 64 percent of AIDS-related deaths, community health workers are seeking new ways to cover funding gaps.

Dr. Elizabeth Sherman of the Miami-based HIV Medicine Association told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that resources, public or private, must go toward the communities most in need.

“It’s important to know what populations are seeing upticks of HIV rates so we can focus interventions to those folks,” she said. “When they cut people who oversee surveillance, it hampers our ability to limit transmission before it starts to spread.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

lio cundiff wearing a hat and a colorful sweatshirt
News

Transgender Chicago man hospitalized after saving baby from drowning in Lake Michigan

“I wasn’t going to let that baby die,” Lio Cundiff said.

everton blair standing in the center aisle of a school bus
National

This Georgia education champion could be the first Black out gay man to represent the South in Congress

“We need a stronger set of Democrats who are willing to fight for their communities,” Everton Blair told The Advocate.

robert garcia and members of congress outside the chappaqua performing arts center
National

Clinton depositions spur Democrats’ demand for Donald Trump’s Epstein files testimony

“The person who actually appears more times in the files than the former president, who we want to speak with, is President Donald Trump," Rep. Robert Garcia said.

erika kirk blots her face with a tissue while sitting in the house gallery during the state of the union
National

Outraged Ben Shapiro says Candace Owens documentary labels Erika Kirk a ‘lesbian pedophile’

The far-right influencer for months accused the CEO of Turning Point USA of being involved in her husband, Charlie Kirk's, murder.

More For You

Chuck Schumer leads New York Democrats’ bill to protect Pride flags at Stonewall & national park sites

A woman and man in formal attire stand at a podium with microphones and look forward. They are outside the U.S. Capitol, with the building's rotunda clearly visible in the sky behind them.
From left, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats from New York, host a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday to protect the Pride flag at national park sites, including New York City's Stonewall National Monument, after the Trump administration previously ordered the flag removed from the historic LGBTQ+ landmark. Keep Reading →

Stand up to Trump's SOTU attack on trans kids

Donald Trump SOTU

Donald Trump gestures as he delivers the State of the Union in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. The president took aim at transgender young people in his address.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images
There is a comforting story many of us tell about progress. We imagine rights arrive because the world improves, knowledge spreads, time passes, and people naturally become kinder. We picture history as a staircase that society slowly climbs together. Keep Reading →

Meet the masc lesbian judge challenging the justice cis-tem with lived experience

Judge Denise Hernández of Travis County, Texas

Judge Denise Hernández of Travis County, Texas

courtesy traviscountytx.gov
The first openly lesbian Latine judge in Texas, Denise Hernández, was awarded the Bettie Naylor Award by the Human Rights Campaign last month for her outstanding dedication to LGBTQ+ rights and for paving the way for better regulations in courtrooms. The award was created in honor of Bettie Naylor, a lesbian Texan activist and founding member of the Human Rights Campaign. Keep Reading →

Trump administration scrubs LGBTQ+ questions from federal surveys

Survey

LGBTQ+ Americans are disappearing from federal surveys.

Shutterstock / Mix4
Hundreds of federal surveys have removed questions tied to sexual orientation and gender identity, according to a new report from the Williams Institute, which cites President Trump’s executive orders as the reason. Keep Reading →

Idaho legislator asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage decision

A man waves the progress pride flag in front of the Supreme Court building

A same-sex marriage supporter waves a Pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building. Idaho legislators are asking the court to reconsider the historic decision.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A North Idaho state legislator is bringing back a request for the nation’s high court to overturn its 2015 landmark decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved