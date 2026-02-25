Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

How can PrEP use among Black people be improved?

The demographic suffers the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses, yet sees some of the lowest use of preventative medicine.

black man in front of a computer looks at a bottle of pills
Ines Bazdar/Shutterstock

Black patients account for 42 percent of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S., despite making up just 13 percent of the country’s population. So why is PrEP use so low?

AIDSVu released findings in 2023 that showed Blacks represented only 14 percent of PrEP users. That varies somewhat by region.

“Regionally, Black people made up 48 percent of new HIV diagnoses in the South, but only 21 percent of PrEP users in the South; in the Midwest, Black people made up 48 percent of new HIV diagnoses, but only 12 percent of PrEP users,” the study found.

Antoine Pollard is the community engagement coordinator with Us Helping Us, a nonprofit in the Washington, D.C., area that provides HIV testing and treatment services to Black communities. This includes encouraging PrEP use. “We partner with a lot of community groups and organizations,” he says, including speaking at and sponsoring various events to increase awareness.

Teaching people about the ease of use of modern PrEP is important, says Pollard; if people are uncomfortable with injectable medications, oral pills are also available.

A variety of social stigmas and income issues contribute to the low use, but lack of access also impacts the situation. A National Institutes of Health study released in 2024 found that only 10.3 percent of Black Americans had PrEP coverage, the lowest of any racial demographic, despite being at the highest risk of HIV infection. By comparison, white people had an average PrEP coverage rate of 74 percent.

That was before a 2025 Supreme Court ruling made clear that legislative bodies could require insurance carriers to cover the use of PrEP, and trends were already on the rise. But it will still take proactive steps to improve PrEP use in Black communities.

Of note, another NIH study revealed a number of disparities among at-risk patients in the Atlanta area, historically a part of the country known to have the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses. It found much greater challenges for Black men, especially LGBTQ+ men of color, in obtaining access to basic health care.

Studies have also shown a higher interest in PrEP use among Black men than women, despite 18 percent of new HIV diagnoses in the country impacting Black female patients.

happy black woman taking a pill with water Black women also have lower rates of PrEP use despite having higher rates of HIV diagnoses.insta_photos/Shutterstock

“Although there is high access to and uptake of PrEP, many groups, particularly Black women, still face barriers to access and initiate PrEP,” researchers Hema Jalaparthi and Mandy Hill noted in a paper published last year by Frontiers in Sociology. “Fewer than 2 percent of cisgender Black women indicated for PrEP in the U.S. have received a prescription.”

The paper argued that the high infection rates in Black American communities constituted a medical emergency, and health care professionals need to actively encourage the use of PrEP to more patients. It cited that many women would consider the use of PrEP if a doctor recommended it. However, medical mistrust within the Black community is another obstacle.

“Notably, medical mistrust was negatively associated with comfort in discussing PrEP with healthcare providers,” the Jalaparthi-Hill paper reads. “These findings underscore the need for culturally sensitive approaches that build trust and strengthen provider-patient communication to address misconceptions, enhance awareness, reduce stigma, and support informed decision-making about sensitive topics such as HIV risk and PrEP prevention.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

donald trump speaks at the u.s. house of representatives with jd vance and mike johnson in the background clapping
National

Trump uses State of the Union to demonize transgender kids and their families

The president highlighted the story of a teenager in Virginia to call for a "ban" on affirming trans kids.

Judge Denise Hernández of Travis County, Texas
Latinx

Meet the masc lesbian judge challenging the justice cis-tem with lived experience

Texas judge Denise Hernández was recently recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for her achievements.

Survey
Politics

Trump administration scrubs LGBTQ+ questions from federal surveys

Within the last year, hundreds of surveys have removed at least one question related to sexual orientation or gender identity (SOGI), according to a new Williams Institute report that unpacked the dangers of this erasure.

Francine Beppu
News

Lesbian 'The Real L Word' star Francine Beppu died in her home at 43

The reality TV star died in Honolulu per a family announcement.

More For You

California doctor first to face lawsuit under Texas' bounty hunter abortion pill ban

doctor holding abortion pills

A doctor from California is the first to be sued under a Texas law that allows private citizens to go after healthcare practitioners who provide abortion medication.

Shuttershock Creative
A doctor from California is the first to be sued under a Texas law that allows private citizens to go after healthcare practitioners who provide abortion medication. Keep Reading →

HIV drug's Medicare costs under negotiation

bottle of HIV suppressing drug Biktarvy

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday it seeks to lower Medicare costs for 16 medications by negotiating with their manufacturers.

Andreas Marquardt/Shutterstock
The federal government is negotiating lower Medicare prices for a popular once-daily pill that treats HIV and prevents infection. Keep Reading →

Meet the activist who wants people living with HIV to know they’re still sexy

Andrew Spieldenner

Executive director Andrew Spieldenner speaks at the MPACT Global AIDs conference (July 28, 2022).

Photo by Daniel Guevara courtesy of MPACT Global
Andrew Spieldenner's favorite superhero growing up wasn't Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman — it was Color Kid. Keep Reading →

Ron DeSantis will have 'blood on his hands' if HIV funding isn't restored, Democratic chair says

Ron DeSantis HIV funding cuts

Tens of thousands of Floridians are facing a life or death scenario as Ron DeSantis's administration revokes funding for HIV medication.

Andrew Cline/Shuttershock.com; Shuttershock Creative
Tens of thousands of Floridians are facing a life or death scenario as Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration revokes funding for HIV medication. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Americans are going back in the closet under Donald Trump: report

Man entering closet

LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found.

Shuttershock Creative
LGBTQ+ people are going back into the closet during Donald Trump's second term as queer visibility decreases across the board, new research has found. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved