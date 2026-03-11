Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

U.S. court allows state bans on gender-affirming care for adults in unprecedented ruling

While bans on trans youth’s care have been numerous in recent years, this is the first to restrict care for transgender adults.

A person protests the Supreme Court’s 2025 ruling in US v. Skrmetti

A person protests the Supreme Court’s 2025 ruling in US v. Skrmetti

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals went a step further in the ongoing attacks on gender-affirming care for transgender individuals in this country.

While more than a dozen U.S. states currently prohibit or limit Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care, the 4th Circuit became the first federal appeals court to enforce this type of law, according to a report by Reuters. The decision follows last year’s Supreme Court ruling in the United States v. Skrmetti case, which rejected a challenge to a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming treatment for minors.

The unanimous decision came from a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, overturning a prior judge's ruling in 2024 that the statute violated anti-discrimination protections under federal law as well as the Constitution. In defense of the first-of-its-kind ruling, the 4th Circuit panel stated that since the law applies to specific procedures, not specific individuals, it does not illegally discriminate against transgender people.

The three judges on the panel — who’d all been appointed by Republican presidents (two by Trump and one by George Bush Sr.) -— had dissented in 2024 when the majority of the 4th Circuit declared the West Virginia law invalid. In the 35-page documentation of the ruling, the panel expressed similar justifications for the decision as they had in the 2024 case.

"It is not irrational for a legislature to encourage citizens to appreciate their sex and not become disdainful of their sex by refusing to fund ⁠experimental procedures that may have the opposite effect," wrote Judge Julius Richardson, a Trump appointee.

The specific types of surgeries that the West Virginia law seeks to remove from Medicaid coverage include altering physical characteristics in order to align with one's gender identity, including chest reconstruction, genital alteration, and facial procedures.

Republican West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey added that the state should not have to foot the bill for "unproven, non-essential medical procedures."

"Every dollar spent on these unproven procedures takes away funding that could be used to treat cancer, heart disease, and diabetes," stated McCuskey.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

murder victim Billy London
News

New true crime documentary solves 1990 murder of gay porn star

The unsolved murder, dubbed the "gay Black Dahlia," was cracked wide open by director Rachel Mason after 25 years.

Actress Liza Minnelli, actor Robert DeNiroand director Martin Scorsese joke in the reception line at Alice Tully Hall.
News

A Martin Scorsese amour fou: The most satisfying bombshell from Liza's dishy new memoir

In Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, the legendary performer details descending into an impassioned, drug-fueled affair with the filmmaker during the filming of the 1977 movie musical New York, New York.

Don Lemon attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
News

Don Lemon wants queer people to stand up to bullies: ‘Punch them in the nose’

The award-winning journalist isn't backing down despite what the current administration throws at him.

​Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov wearing hockey uniforms in Heated Rivalry.
News

'Heated Rivalry's meteoric rise blamed for anti-LGBTQ+ bullying on high school hockey teams

A civil rights group claims that backlash to the show's popularity has caused an uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ hate from fellow players and coaches.

More For You

Kansas judge refuses to block law voiding transgender residents’ drivers’ licenses & policing bathrooms

a protester holds a sign reading keep fascists out of our bathrooms

A judge in Kansas has refused to step in as a law in the state invalidates trans drivers' licenses and regulates where people can use the restroom.

Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Douglas County District Judge James McCabria declined Tuesday to pause enforcement of a new state law that invalidated driver’s licenses and criminalizes bathroom use for transgender residents, saying he doesn’t have enough information yet and that he believes Kansans are tolerant. Keep Reading →

Bisexual Texas broker claims JPMorgan Chase forced him to participate in LGBTQ+ marketing campaign

jpmorgan chase headquerters in nyc

People exit the JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters on February 17, 2026, in New York City.

Zamek/VIEWpress via Getty Images
A bisexual Texas stockbroker claims that JPMorgan Chase pressured him to be part of an LGBTQ+ marketing campaign. Now he’s suing for discrimination. Keep Reading →

Did you know over half of HIV-positive people in the world are female?

multi-ethnic group of young women looking serene with eyes closed

Globally, 53% of people living with HIV are women and girls.

Stasia04/Shutterstock
Here in the U.S., we often think of HIV as a problem that primarily affects gay and bisexual men — however, the reality is that the virus also affects millions of women worldwide. Keep Reading →

If this gay paratrooper could speak directly to Pete Hegseth, this is what he’d say

Brian Femminella with his dog near a creek

Brian Femminella with his 1-year-old husky, Toshi.

courtesy Brian Femminella
The first thing you notice about First Lieutenant Brian Femminella is that he looks exactly like the kind of soldier the Army has long celebrated. Square jaw. Close-cropped hair. Solid, muscular physique. The posture of someone accustomed to carrying weight over long distances and standing motionless during inspection. In photographs from the 82nd Airborne Division, the patch sits cleanly on his shoulder, and the silver wings on his chest mark him as a paratrooper, someone who has stepped out of military aircraft into open sky. Keep Reading →

Joe Rogan admits straight men are the real danger to women — then blames trans women anyway

joe rogan speaking into a microphone with the ufc logo

UFC commentator Joe Rogan speaks during the UFC 324 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on January 23, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
There is a revealing moment in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience when the conversation briefly brushes against empathy before veering back into familiar anti-trans rhetoric. Cisgender men, not transgender women, are the real danger to all women, the conservative podcaster said. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved