Kentucky’s first out state representative Keturah Herron receives LGBTQ+ trailblazer award

The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute announced Tuesday that Kentucky state Rep. Keturah Herron has been named the 2024 Tammy Baldwin Breakthrough Award winner in recognition of her political accomplishments and her status as a rising star in U.S. politics.

The group, which supports LGBTQ+ elected officials by providing training and advocacy, said that Herron had been a “champion for the rights of youth, [the] marginalized and [for] justice...She has worked to pass impactful legislation like Breonna’s Law [an ordinance banning no-knock warrents] in her city and state, and has advocated for Kentucky youth and families involved in the justice and social services systems for more than a decade."

Herron will receive the award at the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference this December in Washington, D.C.

“Keturah is a shining example of the impact and power of representation, and very deserving of this honor,” says Elliot Imse, executive director of LGBTQ+ Victory Institute. “Keturah is a dedicated public servant and leader, and this award is just a reflection of her work advocating for her communities and creating solutions for her constituents. Keturah is poised to become even more of a powerful force and voice for Kentuckians, and we are proud to recognize her tireless work.”

The award is named after Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is the first out LGBTQ+ person to be elected to the Senate. Previous award winners include Virginia state Sen. Danica Roem, former Florida state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, and North Carolina state Rep. Deb Butler.

Nominees for this year’s award included Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, Wisconsin state Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, Chicago alderman Lamont Robinson, and Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones.