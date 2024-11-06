alert

LIVE: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

Scroll To Top
Election

Kentucky elects its first-ever LGBTQ+ woman state senator

Keturah Herron kentucky genderqueer senator
Courtesy Keturah Herron for Senate District 35

State Rep. Keturah Herron is now the first out woman ever elected to the Kentucky state Senate.

Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

Kentucky State Rep. Keturah Herron just became the first out LGBTQ+ woman and first queer person of color ever elected to the Kentucky state Senate.

Herron was just announced as the winner in an unopposed race for the Senate seat. This is the second time Herron has made history, the first being elected as the first out LGBTQ+ member of the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2022.

"I am very humbled to continue to work for all Kentuckians as I move to the Senate," Herron said in a statement. "We know this work is very hard and we are at a pivotal time in our nation. I will continue to speak the truths for our people, build coalitions, and find others to run for office as well. I will do it with courage, boldness, and confidence even when the days are dark."

More 2024 Election Coverage from The Advocate:
- Why The Advocate endorses Kamala Harris for president
- How pro-LGBTQ+ is Kamala Harris?
- Our 2024 LGBTQ+ voter guide
- Kamala Harris: Our one-on-one with the vice president

Herron was endorsed by LPAC, the nation's only organization dedicated to advancing the political representation of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary candidates. "In the South, Kentucky has fought to be an oasis for LGBTQ+ people, and we have Keturah Herron to thank for that," said Janelle Perez, executive director of LPAC. "Keturah has been a champion for racial justice, gun safety, and LGBTQ+ equality, and we are fortunate to have her as a leader for Kentucky. We are thrilled to see Keturah move up to the State Senate, where we know they will continue to tirelessly advocate for our community."

Last month, Herron was also awarded the 2024 Tammy Baldwin Breakthrough Award by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute in honor of their political accomplishments and status as a political up-and-comer. They will receive the award at the Victory Institute's International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference this December in Washington, D.C.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo FeedWomenPoliticiansKentuckyPolitics
electionelection 2024genderqueerkentuckykentucky electionkentucky state representativekentucky state senateketurah herronlgbtqpocpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Read Full Bio