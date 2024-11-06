Kentucky elects its first-ever LGBTQ+ woman state senator

Kentucky State Rep. Keturah Herron just became the first out LGBTQ+ woman and first queer person of color ever elected to the Kentucky state Senate.

Herron was just announced as the winner in an unopposed race for the Senate seat. This is the second time Herron has made history, the first being elected as the first out LGBTQ+ member of the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2022.

"I am very humbled to continue to work for all Kentuckians as I move to the Senate," Herron said in a statement. "We know this work is very hard and we are at a pivotal time in our nation. I will continue to speak the truths for our people, build coalitions, and find others to run for office as well. I will do it with courage, boldness, and confidence even when the days are dark."

Herron was endorsed by LPAC, the nation's only organization dedicated to advancing the political representation of LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary candidates. "In the South, Kentucky has fought to be an oasis for LGBTQ+ people, and we have Keturah Herron to thank for that," said Janelle Perez, executive director of LPAC. "Keturah has been a champion for racial justice, gun safety, and LGBTQ+ equality, and we are fortunate to have her as a leader for Kentucky. We are thrilled to see Keturah move up to the State Senate, where we know they will continue to tirelessly advocate for our community."

Last month, Herron was also awarded the 2024 Tammy Baldwin Breakthrough Award by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute in honor of their political accomplishments and status as a political up-and-comer. They will receive the award at the Victory Institute's International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference this December in Washington, D.C.