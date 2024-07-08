Scroll To Top
Politics

North Carolina GOP governor candidate Mark Robinson calls to 'kill' the left: 'Some folks need killing'

mark robinson candidate governor north carolina
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor of North Carolina running for governor, has called on conservatives to kill leftists.

The lieutenant governor of North Carolina has called on conservatives to kill leftists, referring to his opposition as "wicked people" and “people with evil intent."

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Mark Robinson, who is currently running for governor, went off the rails in a speech last week at Lake Church in White Lake, N.C. He claimed that "some folks need killing," alluding to communists, socialists, and other leftists in audio obtained by The Advocate.

“We now find ourselves struggling with people who have evil intent. You know, there’s a time when we used to meet evil on the battlefield. And guess what we did to it? We killed it!” Robinson said, continuing, “Kill them! Some liberal somewhere is going to say that sounds awful. Too bad. Get mad at me if you want to. Some folks need killing! It’s time for somebody to say it. ... It’s not a matter of being mean or spiteful. It’s a matter of necessity!"

Robinson then shifted gears to go on a tirade about cancel culture, claiming that the radical left is "watching" and "listening to" him and other conservatives at all times.

“We need to start handling our business again,” he said. “Don’t you feel it slipping away?… The further we start sliding into making 1776 a distant memory and the tenets of socialism and communism start coming into clearer focus. They’re watching us. They’re listening to us. They’re tracking us. They get mad at you. They cancel you. They dox you. They kick you off social media. They come in and close down your business. Folks, it’s happening ... because we have forgotten who we are.”

While the comments are far from Robinson's most outrageous remarks, the escalating rhetoric marks his most direct incitement of violence. Robinson has, among many other examples, said that transgender people should "find a corner outside somewhere" to defecate instead of a bathroom, referred to LGBTQ+ people as "maggots" and "flies," as well as claimed that once a woman is pregnant “it’s not her body anymore.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNorth CarolinaNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedPoliticiansNews
communistsconservativesincitementleftistsmark robinsonnorth carolinasocialismsocialistsviolencepolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio