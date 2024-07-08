North Carolina GOP governor candidate Mark Robinson calls to 'kill' the left: 'Some folks need killing'

The lieutenant governor of North Carolina has called on conservatives to kill leftists, referring to his opposition as "wicked people" and “people with evil intent."

Mark Robinson, who is currently running for governor, went off the rails in a speech last week at Lake Church in White Lake, N.C. He claimed that "some folks need killing," alluding to communists, socialists, and other leftists in audio obtained by The Advocate.



“We now find ourselves struggling with people who have evil intent. You know, there’s a time when we used to meet evil on the battlefield. And guess what we did to it? We killed it!” Robinson said, continuing, “Kill them! Some liberal somewhere is going to say that sounds awful. Too bad. Get mad at me if you want to. Some folks need killing! It’s time for somebody to say it. ... It’s not a matter of being mean or spiteful. It’s a matter of necessity!"

Robinson then shifted gears to go on a tirade about cancel culture, claiming that the radical left is "watching" and "listening to" him and other conservatives at all times.



“We need to start handling our business again,” he said. “Don’t you feel it slipping away?… The further we start sliding into making 1776 a distant memory and the tenets of socialism and communism start coming into clearer focus. They’re watching us. They’re listening to us. They’re tracking us. They get mad at you. They cancel you. They dox you. They kick you off social media. They come in and close down your business. Folks, it’s happening ... because we have forgotten who we are.”

While the comments are far from Robinson's most outrageous remarks, the escalating rhetoric marks his most direct incitement of violence. Robinson has, among many other examples, said that transgender people should "find a corner outside somewhere" to defecate instead of a bathroom, referred to LGBTQ+ people as "maggots" and "flies," as well as claimed that once a woman is pregnant “it’s not her body anymore.”

