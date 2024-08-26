Homophobic GOP governor candidate Mark Robinson is tanking hard in latest polls

The races between Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are closer than you'd think — just not when it comes to the race for governor.

A new poll from High Point University and SurveyUSA shows that Democrat Josh Stein receives 48 percent of the vote from registered voters in the state, while Republican Mark Robinson gets only 34 percent. 18 percent say they are undecided.

In comparison, 43 percent of North Carolina registered voters say they will vote for the Republican candidate in their U.S. Congressional district, while 42 percent say they will vote for the Democratic candidate, and 14 percent are undecided.

Robinson, the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has a history of extreme rhetoric that's put him at odds even with members of his own party. He has repeatedly made headlines for his contentious remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, as well as anti-Semitic comments including Holocaust denial and promoting reading Adolf Hitler.

Robinson has said that transgender women should be “arrested” for using women’s bathrooms. He’s also said that instead of using the women’s bathroom, trans women should “find a corner outside somewhere to go." He has described straight couples as “superior” to gay couples as well as equated LGBTQ+ people to “maggots” and “flies," and referred to homosexuality and "transgenderism" as "filth."

Despite later confessing that he and his wife had an abortion early in their relationship, Robinson has called abortion "genocide" ad murder," also saying in 2021 that once a woman is pregnant, “it’s not her body anymore.” He has said that if he had a “willing” state Legislature, he would sign a law banning abortion “for any reason.”

Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Robinson, previously referring to him as “Martin Luther King on steroids.” Meanwhile, Robinson has referred to the great civil rights activist as an "inferior pastor" and "communist."

