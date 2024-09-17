Scroll To Top
Politics

Mark Robinson tells women to get their groins 'under control' in bizarre anti-birth control rant

mark robinson lieutenant governor of North Carolina
Allison Joyce/Getty Images

"Don’t lay down and act like you’re making a baby til you’re ready to have a baby," the Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina said in an unearthed 2022 video.

According to Mark Robinson, the best forms of birth control and sex education are... none?

The Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina has gone viral yet again for his abhorrent comments — this time for remarks he made during a January 2022 appearance at Hilltop Baptist Church in Thomasville, N.C., in a video shared by Huffpost. Robinson mocked women's empowerment as well as educational programs that provide sex and contraception information.

“Why don’t you use some of that building up of your mind and building up of empowerment to move down here, to this region down here,” he said, gesturing to his crotch. “Get this under control.”

Robinson repeatedly disparaged sex education in his speech, as well as the availability of birth control, which includes even oral pills and condoms. The conservative has called for bans on reproductive health care, including a ban on abortion for "any reason," despite admitting he took his wife to get one early in their relationship.

“See, because this region right here, that’s the only region on your body that can make life and take life,” he continued. “If there’s anything we need to be telling our young people, it’s they need to be responsible with their reproductive systems. That means you don’t lay down and act like you’re making a baby til you’re ready to have a baby.”

“All this giving out of birth control and advising people how,” Robinson said. “Here’s how you don’t have a baby: You don’t have what you do to make a baby until you’re ready to have that baby.”

Robinson, the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has repeatedly made headlines for his contentious remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, as well as anti-Semitic comments including Holocaust denial and promoting reading Adolf Hitler.

He has, among many other examples, said that transgender people should "find a corner outside somewhere" to defecate instead of a bathroom, referred to LGBTQ+ people as "maggots" and "flies," as well as claimed that once a woman is pregnant “it’s not her body anymore.”

Robinson has repeatedly referred to gay people as "British cigarettes" in place of a slur, and recently called for conservatives to kill their opposition by proclaiming "some folks need killing." He also believes the "wickedness" of marriage equality will lead to pedophilia as the "next human right."

Robinson's Democratic opposition, Josh Stein, is currently leading in polls by a large margin.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
