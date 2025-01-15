Scroll To Top
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Sarah McBride a 'child predator' and 'liar' in latest anti-transgender rant

Marjorie Taylor Greene Sarah McBride
Phil Mistry/shutterstock; Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(1) Atlanta, Georgia, USA, October 28, 2024: Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), U.S. representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, speaks at a Donald Trump election rally at Georgia Tech, Atlanta.

(2) WASHINGTON, DC-JANUARY 08: Congresswoman Sarah McBride (D-DE) meeting with a lobbyist in her office in the Longworth House Office Building on January 08, 2025.

The anti-trans Republican from Georgia took objection to a video posted by Libs of TikTok showing McBride reading to children from the book I Am Jazz.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, deadnamed transgender U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride, a Democrat from Delaware, and accused her of being a “child predator” and a “liar” in a post to social media on Monday. Greene accused the freshman House member in response to a video showing McBride reading a book to children in 2019 posted to social media by Chaya Raichik and her Libs of TikTok account.

The book, I Am Jazz by Jazz Jennings, is based on the life story of the author, a transgender YouTube content creator, trans rights activist, and actress. The reading was part of the Human Rights Campaign’s fourth annual Jazz & Friends National Day of School and Community Readings on February 28, 2019.

McBride, who made history in January when she was sworn in as the first out transgender member of the House of Representatives or Senate, representing Delaware’s At-Large Congressional District.

In the video, McBride sits in a chair in front of children sitting cross-legged on the carpeted floor before her. She reads to the children from a copy of I Am Jazz held open in her hands towards the children.

“I have a girl brain but a boy body,” McBride reads from the book to the audience of rapt children. “This is called ‘transgender.’ I was born this way.”

“Then one amazing day, everything changed,” McBride continues. “Mom and Dad took me to meet a new doctor who asked me lots and lots of questions. Afterward, the doctor spoke to my parents and I, and I heard the word transgender for the very first time.”

“Mom and Dad told me I could start wearing girl clothes to school and growing my hair long,” McBride continues after a cut. “They even let me change my name to Jazz.”

Later, McBride reads, “I don’t mind being different. Different is special.”

Following another cut, McBride tells the young children that her favorite parts of the book are “the story and the message” before speaking on how her own life parallels the life of Jazz.

“So, I’m like Jazz,” McBride shares with the children. “When I was born, the doctors and my parents, they all thought that I was a boy.”

“Why?” one child asks.

“Why?” McBride replies. “Well, because society, people around them told them that was the case. But it took me getting a little bit of, a little bit older to say that in my heart and in my mind I knew I was really a girl.”

“And I was very lucky like Jazz to have parents who love me and say that I can be whoever I want to be,” McBride concludes in the video. “So I was finally able to be myself.”

The exchange from 2019 caused little controversy until it was unearthed and posted to X by Chaya Raichik’s Libs of TikTok account on Monday. The post explicitly deadnamed McBride and used language denigrating her and the transgender community.

Later that afternoon, Greene retweeted the post, adding, “God created us in HIS image, male and female, he created us,” and calling McBride “a child predator” and a “liar.”

McBride has faced similar hostility from other Republicans since taking office. House Speaker Mike Johnson implemented a ban on trans folks using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity in response to her taking office.

McBride recently questioned the priorities of the Republicans in the House when the first bill introduced in the new session targeted transgender people in sports. That bill passed this week.

“I've had conversations with colleagues about many of the bills that are coming before us, and certainly have heard from some colleagues who, like me, are mystified that this is a priority for a Republican conference that is entering a Republican trifecta, that this is an issue that they prioritize,” McBride recently told The Independentat the time. “And it defies understanding, except for the fact that it's a pretty obvious part of a politics of misdirection and distraction.”

In an interview with The Advocate on the eve of her swearing-in, McBride reflected on the historic moment and the long journey that brought her to this point.

“This has been a long journey... I am feeling grateful to all those whose shoulders I’m standing on, all those who blazed the paths that have made tomorrow possible,” McBride reflected.

