Graham Platner abruptly cancels campaign fundraiser at New York City gay bar

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Maine , abruptly canceled a campaign event at a New York City gay bar this weekend shortly after The Advocate reached out to inquire about the event.

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The reasoning behind the event’s cancellation is unclear, and Platner’s campaign team did not immediately return a request for comment on the decision. But references to the event were moved from Platner’s campaign website as of Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, after learning about the Saturday event, The Advocate reached out to Platner’s team and to Industry, the gay bar listed as the event venue, regarding the decision to host the event at an LGBTQ+ bar, given the candidate’s previous anti-LGBTQ+ remarks online. Platner’s team did not provide an on-the-record response. Representatives for Industry did not return multiple requests for comment.

Related: Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner admits using ‘indefensible’ antigay slurs in unearthed Reddit posts

Related: A gay Maine man seeking Susan Collins’s senate seat says he isn’t buying Graham Platner’s redemption story

“Join Graham Platner for a meet & greet fundraising event,” a flyer read, inviting people to RSVP and attend between 6 and 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday evening.

A flyer invited people to meet Graham Platner at Industry Bar, a gay bar in New York City, before the event was abruptly canceled.

Last fall, The Advocate broke news that Platner had made several anti-gay comments on the social media platform Reddit. In an October 2025 interview with The Advocate, Platner apologized for making the remarks and described them as “abhorrent.”

Platner has also come under fire for past misogynistic and racist comments he made online, plus a since-covered-up tattoo on his chest that resembled Nazi insignia . Platner has previously apologized for the comments and the tattoo.

On June 9, Platner will face Maine Gov. Janet Mills in the state’s Democratic primary election for Senate. The winner will go on to face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, the last Republican representing New England in Congress.

Since launching his Senate campaign, Platner has voiced support for the LGBTQ+ community, despite his previous comments. Still, the Senate hopeful’s digital track record has embattled his campaign. This month, Mills used Platner’s past comments downplaying sexual assault in campaign ads directed toward women voters.

“If I saw these ads, I’d have questions,” Platner said in a video ad released in response . “Maine, I’m asking you not to judge me for the worst thing I said on the internet on my worst day 14 years ago, but who I am today.”