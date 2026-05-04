Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Texas city declares Trans+ History Week in historic first

San Antonio leaders approve a first-of-its-kind resolution recognizing transgender history amid statewide LGBTQ+ restrictions.

san antonio firefighters with pride flag on he fire ruck

San Antonio is honoring Trans+ History Week for the first time.

Shutterstock

One of Texas’s largest cities has formally recognized transgender history for the first time.

The San Antonio City Council approved a resolution recognizing this week, May 4 through 10, as Trans+ History Week.

“At a moment when both our state and country are systematically trying to push trans people out of public life, erase our stories, and outright deny our existence, this proclamation recognizing Trans History Week is a beacon to trans people in San Antonio and across Texas,” said Naveen Farrani, a spokesperson for Equality Texas, in a statement to the San Antonio Report.

Out San Antonio City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez introduced the proclamation, according to the outlet.

Related: Texas Republican bill would make simply being transgender a felony

Trans+ History Week is an international event, held each year the week of May 6, Trans+ History Day. That marks the 1933 Nazi raid on the Institute of Sexology, one of the earliest centers for the study of gender and sexuality and an institution that supported early advocacy for transgender people.

McKee-Rodriguez said it was important for the city to recognize the rights of all its residents. “At the end of the day, we’re people,” McKee-Rodriguez said. “The way that we talk about each other matters, and it’s pushing people to make life-ending decisions. So we all have a duty to treat each other with respect and kindness and love.”

San Antonio has continued to promote LGBTQ+ tolerance and an inclusive environment, even as that puts it at odds with the conservative state government.

Related: Transgender Texans refuse to be erased as Republicans try to make their existence illegal

Related: Cisgender kids in Texas can’t get care due to anti-trans laws

In March, the city unveiled new rainbow sidewalks tied to its annual Pride celebration, shortly after the administration of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed to remove rainbow crosswalks on city roads. Abbott’s administration has also moved to restrict how gender identity is taught in public institutions, part of a broader statewide push affecting LGBTQ+ residents.

LGBTQ+ activists in the city praised local leaders for continuing to signal support for transgender people despite statewide policies that have restricted drag performances and other expressions of LGBTQ+ identity. Local transgender leaders said that’s why it is so important for San Antonio to take a stance and remain an example of inclusion in Texas.

“This right here is why I love San Antonio, because I would always say it loud, San Antonio has no home for hate,” Rain Garcia, leader of Unfiltered Wings, said at the meeting and posted on Facebook.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

isaac ranson
People

Transgender man signs with Minnesota Aurora women’s team

Isaac Ranson, a standout goalkeeper at Cal State Fullerton, becomes the club’s first out trans player.

A man holding a banana
Sexual Health

The P-Shot, explained: What to know about the ED treatment popular with gay men

Erectile dysfunction may be common, but these injections will have you topping like a pro again.

Indya Moore says Okra Project’s former director’s illegal actions were “likely trauma-rooted”
News

Indya Moore says Okra Project’s former director’s illegal actions were “likely trauma-rooted”

Upon Dominique Morgan’s conviction for embezzling funds, the nonprofit expresses sympathy and sadness for its former executive director.

Marc-Sully St. Fleur
People

Nonbinary 'Jury Duty' star Marc-Sully St. Fleur loves 'the joy' PJ brings viewers

The Company Retreat actor breaks down his "Snack Attack" fan favorite and why LGBTQ+ representation matters.

More For You

Trans man forced to leave Idaho to use public bathrooms joins lawsuit against state

sinks in a public bathroom with a mirror and an air hand dryer in the corner

A public bathroom row of sinks.

Shutterstock
Diego Fable has called Idaho home for more than a decade. He is leaving because he needs to use the bathroom. Keep Reading →

Colorado takes new shot to curb harmful ‘conversion therapy’ abuse

conversion therapy ban it now sign

Colorado lawmakers are looking for new ways to curb conversion therapy.

Shutterstock
In the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that curtailed states’ ability to prohibit so-called “conversion therapy” outright, Colorado lawmakers are advancing a bill to deter the practice through civil liability rather than direct bans. Keep Reading →

Transgender Idahoans sue to block criminal bathroom law

public restroom

Idaho Republicans have made it a crime for transgender people to use public bathrooms in the state.

Shutterstock
Six transgender Idaho residents filed a federal lawsuit Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho seeking to block enforcement of a restrictive new state law that makes it a crime to use public restrooms that do not align with a person’s sex assigned at birth. Keep Reading →

Florida Republicans pass DeSantis-backed gerrymandered congressional maps

ron desantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives for the Boom Belt: A Return to First Principles in Public Markets conference on April 7, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

oe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Republicans approved a new congressional map Wednesday, designed to lock in GOP power in Washington and hand their party as many as 4 additional U.S. House seats. Keep Reading →

Teacher fired for reading LGBTQ+ children’s book takes fight to Georgia Supreme Court

​The Nathan Deal Justice Center

The Nathan Deal Justice Center

Kurtis Toliver/Shutterstock
A teacher who was fired for reading a book about tolerance to children has appealed her case to the Georgia Supreme Court. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved