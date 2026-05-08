This heartwarming Mother’s Day ad featuring a trans teen and his mom might make you cry

For years, conservatives have framed attacks on transgender youth as a defense of “family values.” This Mother’s Day, Lambda Legal is reclaiming the phrase by showcasing a mother’s unconditional love for her child.

The organization’s new digital campaign, “Letters of Love,” centers on Sonu, a 17-year-old transgender teenager from New York , and his mother, Avni Gupta-Kagan. In the short film, they read aloud a letter reflecting on Sonu’s childhood, transition, and the quiet acts of support that helped him become himself.

“You never once told me I couldn’t be me,” Sonu says in the video. “And now I’m here — a new legal name, new clothes, an identity that fits.”

The ad is tender and understated. There are no statistics. No politicians. No legal jargon. Just a teenager thanking his mother for listening to him.

That simplicity is precisely the point.

“The issue of trans rights has been exploited by cynical politicians who have dehumanized and demeaned trans people,” Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings told The Advocate in an interview. “We wanted to remind people that trans people and their families want the same thing that everybody else wants.”

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Jennings said the organization deliberately launched the campaign ahead of Mother’s Day as transgender youth increasingly find themselves at the center of America’s culture wars. Republican lawmakers across the country have passed restrictions on gender-affirming care, school policies, sports participation, and public accommodations for trans people. The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking nearly 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the U.S. in 2026 alone. The Trump administration has accelerated those efforts nationally through executive actions and agency policy changes.

In that environment, Jennings said, transgender people have too often been transformed into abstractions.

“What I love about this ad is you see a real live mom with a real live trans young person exhibiting family values,” Jennings told The Advocate.

Sonu’s story is notably absent from the dramatic narrative often imposed on trans youth in political debate. There was no explosive coming out confrontation, no ideological awakening, no sudden transformation.

“It was very much a natural progression,” Sonu told The Advocate in an interview.

As a child, he gravitated toward boys’ clothing and resisted dresses. Around sixth grade, he began to understand that he was transgender.

“I don’t think I’m a girl,” he recalled telling his parents. “And they were like, ‘Yeah, we get that.’”

For Sonu, being transgender was not something introduced by social media, school programming, or outside pressure — common claims in anti-trans political rhetoric. In fact, he said LGBTQ+ issues were not heavily discussed where he grew up.

“It was still something that was in my life without any outside influence,” Sonu said. “I didn’t know what being trans meant until I realized that I was.”

His mother laughed at the suggestion that anyone could have persuaded her son into being transgender.

“Sonu’s a pretty strong-willed kid, and you couldn’t convince him to do anything,” Avni Gupta-Kagan told The Advocate. “No one could convince him to do this.” His father, Josh Gupta-Kagan, said parents can guide their children but cannot dictate who they are.

“We get to guide our children. We should guide our children, but we don’t get to decide who they are,” Josh Gupta-Kagan told The Advocate. “Being trans has been part of the human experience forever. It’s not something that was made up in a university three years ago.”

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The family eventually moved to New York, in part because they believed it would be safer for Sonu than the South, where they previously lived. Even now, Avni Gupta-Kagan describes their relative security almost as a form of luck.

“When we got the legal name change, Sonu’s school was excited for him,” she said. “That would not have been our experience in other places.”

She spoke like a parent exhausted by the idea that caring for a child has become politically controversial.

“We’re just trying to make sure our kid is healthy and is growing and is able to sing and dance or do sports or whatever it is that they want to do,” she said.

Sonu, meanwhile, sounds like many other teenagers. He loves musical theater and ballet. He spends hours dancing each day. He builds enormous Lego sets, including a six-foot Apollo spacecraft. He annoys his younger siblings and occasionally bribes them with candy.

“Trans kids are normal kids,” Sonu said. “There’s nothing wrong with us.”

That ordinariness, which is so visible in the campaign itself, collides sharply with the extraordinary political panic surrounding transgender youth in America.

Jennings said many parents contacting Lambda Legal are terrified by the escalating legal attacks on their children’s rights and access to care.

“A lot of parents of trans kids I’ve talked to are out and out terrified right now,” Jennings said. “Some of them are absolutely terrified, and a lot of them are enraged. Don’t mess with a parent who wants to protect their kid.”

Lambda Legal has become one of the leading organizations challenging anti-trans policies in court. Jennings said the group has sued the Trump administration seven times and prevailed in six cases so far, including litigation involving LGBTQ+ health funding and the restoration of the Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument in New York City.

Still, Jennings worries about the direction of the Supreme Court and the broader normalization of anti-trans rhetoric in public life.

“What my hope is with this ad campaign is that people will watch the ad and the next time trans issues come up, they will think twice before they side with the bigots,” Jennings said.

For Sonu, though, the message is less political than human.

“Everybody deserves love,” he told The Advocate. “Unconditional love is just something that we need more of. And if this is the way to get that message out, that’s great.”

Watch Letters of Love below.