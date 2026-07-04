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Hundreds of masked racist extremists march in D.C. as Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration unfolds

The white supremacist group Patriot Front moved through the nation’s capital with Confederate flags and anti-immigrant messaging on Independence Day.

patriot front members in d.c.

Members of the racist Patriot Front extremist group gather in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 2026.

Fin Gomez via Getty Images

A large group of masked members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through Washington, D.C., on July Fourth, carrying Confederate flags and upside-down American flags as President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration of America’s 250th birthday unfolded in the nation’s capital.

Photographers documented members of Patriot Front at the Eastern Market Metro station and on public transit, leaving riders unsettled on Saturday as Washington marked the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The White House said its Freedom 250 effort included a July 4 “Salute to America Celebration & Fireworks” on the National Mall, with Trump scheduled to deliver remarks as part of the day’s programming.

patriot front people on the dc metro Members of the racist Patriot Front extremist group are seen riding the Washington, D.C., metro on July 4, 2026.Fin Gomez via Getty Images

Related: JD Vance rages about ‘radical gender ideology’ while white supremacists march along National Mall

WTOP reporter Mitchell Miller posted video on X of what he described as “a group of masked men gathered at Union Station,” saying they carried Confederate flags and called for “reclaiming the country and getting rid of immigrants.” Other videos showed the group moving through Capitol Hill neighborhoods.

Related: Hundreds of Patriot Front right-wing extremists march through Nashville

The George Washington University Program on Extremism describes Patriot Front as a white nationalist organization founded in 2017 after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The group promotes “an ultra-nationalist ideology centered on the idea of creating a white ethnostate in the United States,” according to GWU.


“.. Members of the group Patriot Front ride the metro on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in Washington, D.C.”@reuters.com

[image or embed]
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) July 4, 2026 at 10:56 AM


The Anti-Defamation League identifies Patriot Front as a white supremacist group that splintered from Vanguard America after Charlottesville and says the group uses patriotic imagery to package white supremacist ideology.

The scene echoed another Patriot Front march in Washington earlier this year. In January, The Advocate reported that roughly 100 members of the group, including leader Thomas Rousseau, marched along the National Mall as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the March for Life. The group wore matching blue jackets, khaki pants, baseball caps, and white face masks, and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department escorted the march on bicycles.

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