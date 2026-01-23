Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JD Vance rages about ‘radical gender ideology’ while white supremacists march along National Mall

Vance attacked abortion access and LGBTQ-inclusion.

jd vance and thomas rousseau

Vice President JD Vance spoke at the March for Life as Thomas Rousseau led Patriot Front members on a march along the National Mall.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images; Brendan Gutenschwager/X.com footage still

On a gray Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., with the nation’s capital bracing for a forecast snowstorm expected to arrive Sunday and local officials urging residents to prepare for possible disruptions, Vice President JD Vance stood on a stage near the National Mall and delivered a blistering address attacking abortion rights and LGBTQ+ equality as existential threats to the nation. Just blocks away, a white supremacist group marched in tight formation.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The remarks came during the annual March for Life, a large, long-running anti-abortion demonstration held in Washington each January around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Founded in the 1970s, the march draws tens of thousands of participants from across the country, many affiliated with conservative religious groups, and has become a centerpiece of the modern anti-abortion movement, particularly since the Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022.

Related: Hundreds of Patriot Front right-wing extremists march through Nashville

Related: Utah Patriot Front Extremist Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

As Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed thousands of marchers, roughly 100 members of Patriot Front, including its leader Thomas Rousseau, paraded along the Mall carrying flags and banners they had unloaded from a U-Haul truck. Dressed uniformly in blue jackets, khaki pants, baseball caps, and white face masks designed to obscure their identities, the group moved in disciplined rows — a visual hallmark of Patriot Front’s efforts to project order and inevitability.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department escorted the march on bicycles. Alongside them, a small cluster of counterprotesters followed, blasting circus music through loudspeakers as a way to mock the group of white masked men.

Before the white nationalist group started parading around, Rousseau confronted a man who was using a bullhorn and asked whether the man was Jewish, according to video from the scene. When the man replied that he was not, and said he had already been asked the same question several times by Patriot Front members, Rousseau responded with an antisemitic comment about the man’s nose.

Related: These 24 violent extremist & anti-LGBTQ+ advocacy groups pose a danger to LGBTQ+ people

The Patriot Front emerged from the remnants of Vanguard America after the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has since relied on tightly controlled, anonymous marches to keep its ideology visible while shielding members from identification. Federal authorities have linked Patriot Front adherents to vandalism, intimidation campaigns, and criminal cases tied to extremist activity.

At the main stage, Vance told the crowd that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child this summer — their third son — presenting the announcement as evidence that he “practices what he preaches” when it comes to urging Americans to have more children.

Related: Utah Patriot Front Homophobe Sentenced for Child Pornography

Related: Patriot Front Members March in Boston, Black Man Attacked

The vice president praised the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, calling it “the most important Supreme Court decision of my lifetime,” and said it ended what he described as “the tyranny of judicial rule on the question of human life”. The ruling, he argued, shattered what he called a “culture of disposability” and returned the question of abortion to “the people.”

Since Roe was overturned, abortion rights have won at the ballot box, including in red states.

He repeatedly framed Democrats as enemies of faith and family, accusing the Biden administration of using government power “against our faith, against our families,” a posture he claimed had now been reversed under Donald Trump’s second term. He went further still, explicitly attacking LGBTQ+ inclusion. Under President Joe Biden, Vance said, the United States sought to “export abortion and radical gender ideology all around the world,” adding that it was no longer America’s role to promote what he called “radical gender ideology” abroad.

abortion donald trump gender jd vance lgbtq metropolitan police department mike johnson patriot front politics transgender washington d.c. white supremacists

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Editor’s Letter: “It’s hard enough being human”
Print Issue

Editor’s Letter: “It’s hard enough being human”

In dark times, Advocate Editor in Chief Alex Cooper urges us to hold tight to hope and our humanity.

Karamo Brown queer eye netflix the fab five lgbtq opinion black queer trans
Opinion

Karamo chose peace. As a Black trans woman, I know the cost

Opinion: By stepping back from Queer Eye, the show's culture expert pulled back the curtain on a truth many refuse to confront: Black queer and trans people are celebrated for what they produce, not for who they are, writes Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière.

Miss Major Griffin Gracy
People

Miss Major remembered: LGBTQ+ rights advocates honor her legacy

For over half a century, Miss Major fought for, nurtured, and protected queer and trans lives. Now those who knew her best reflect on her legacy of love.

Worker being harassed
National

EEOC rescinds LGBTQ-inclusive guidance on workplace harassment

Activists and Democratic politicians are outraged.

More For You

LGBTQ+ people are important to global economy, corporate allies say at Davos

workday in davos

Workday showed its LGBTQ+ support at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

GLAAD
As rainbow lights washed across corporate venues in the Swiss Alpine resort town of Davos, advocates and allies sent a message that cut through the noise of the World Economic Forum: LGBTQ+ people belong in the global economy, even — and perhaps especially — when powerful leaders try to push them out. Keep Reading →

Trump is pulling America under authoritarian rule, international human rights groups warn

donald trump at world economic forum

US President Donald Trump looks on during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2026.

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images
A year into President Donald Trump’s second term, Amnesty International and a coalition of U.S. and international rights groups are warning that the United States is exhibiting clear signs of democratic backsliding, marked by the erosion of civil liberties, weakened rule of law, and the normalization of coercive state power. Keep Reading →

All anti-transgender provisions stripped from House and Senate funding bills

U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol

Tada Images/Shutterstock
The U.S. House and Senate have negotiated final appropriations bills to fund the federal government through September 30, and they’ve been stripped of anti-transgender provisions. Keep Reading →

Justice Department will investigate Renee Good's wife but not the man who killed her

A New York City protest against ICE's killing of Renee Nicole Good

A New York City protest against ICE's killing of Renee Nicole Good

Christopher Penler/Shutterstock
The U.S. Department of Justice is indeed investigating Becca Good, the wife of Renee Nicole Good, the woman who was killed by a federal agent January 7 in Minneapolis. One person it isn’t investigating: Jonathan Ross, the agent who shot her. Keep Reading →

Billie Eilish slams ICE over 'murdered' protesters

Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish accepts the Environmental Justice Award onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Queer musician Billie Eilish has denounced ICE and the Trump administration in a recent speech, saying that "peaceful protesters [are] being assaulted and murdered," among other topics. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved