Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Doctors ask judge to halt Trump policy targeting trans people living with HIV

The challenge comes from leading HIV medical organizations, which argue the restrictions threaten one of the country's most successful public health programs.

trans rights are human rights sign

A group of medical associations and HIV experts are suing the Trump administration over anti-trans medical policies.

Herve Amami / Shutterstock

The nation's leading HIV medical organizations sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, accusing federal officials of jeopardizing care for transgender people living with HIV and undermining one of the most successful public health programs in American history.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, challenges new federal restrictions that bar recipients of Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program funding from using those funds for gender-affirming medical care. The plaintiffs — major HIV physician groups, healthcare providers, and medical associations — argue the administration is using an anti-trans policy agenda to fundamentally reshape a program that serves more than half of all people living with HIV in the United States.

Unlike many recent legal challenges brought by LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, this lawsuit comes from HIV doctors and providers who argue the restrictions could damage a public health system that has helped achieve viral suppression rates above 90 percent among patients receiving care.

"The Ryan White Program is a success precisely because of the way it has been structured," Jose Abrigo, senior attorney and HIV Project director at Lambda Legal, said in a statement. "It has for three decades been a safe haven for people living with HIV, grounded in clinical judgment and comprehensive patient needs. These restrictions interfere with that framework and place transgender patients at risk of losing access to care."

Related: American Medical Association Strengthens Support for Gender-Affirming Care

Congress created the Ryan White Program in 1990 as the federal government's primary safety net program for low-income people. The program was born from the AIDS crisis, when LGBTQ+ communities — particularly gay men and transgender women — were disproportionately affected by a disease that was initially met with indifference from political leaders and public institutions. The complaint notes that the program was specifically designed to provide comprehensive care and address barriers that keep vulnerable patients from remaining in treatment.

According to the lawsuit, the administration's new policy stems from grant conditions issued by the Health Resources and Services Administration in March and Notices of Funding Opportunity released Sunday. Together, the policies prohibit Ryan White providers from using federal funds for gender-affirming medical care and, according to the complaint, require providers to comply with restrictions targeting what the administration calls "gender ideology."

The plaintiffs include the American Academy of HIV Medicine, the HIV Medicine Association, the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, Boston physician Dr. Jennifer Brody, and Oregon nurse practitioner Christopher Fox. Together, the organizations represent tens of thousands of HIV clinicians and healthcare professionals nationwide.

The lawsuit argues the restrictions contradict years of federal guidance. In 2021, HRSA explicitly informed providers that Ryan White funds could support gender-affirming care and described such care as "an important strategy to effectively address the health and medical needs of transgender people with HIV." Federal health officials previously recognized that access to gender-affirming care helps transgender patients engage in HIV treatment, remain in care, and achieve viral suppression.

Related: Texas doctor accused of providing gender-affirming care to youth committed 'no legal violations'

The stakes are particularly high for transgender women, who experience some of the highest HIV rates in the country. The complaint cites federal data estimating that approximately 14 percent of transgender women in the United States are living with HIV, while studies in some major cities have found rates exceeding 40 percent. Black transgender women face especially severe disparities.

Plaintiffs filed both a complaint and a motion for preliminary injunction, asking the court to immediately block enforcement of the restrictions while the litigation proceeds. They allege violations of the Administrative Procedure Act, the Affordable Care Act, the First Amendment, and the Fifth Amendment's equal protection guarantee.

“ Policies that exclude already vulnerable communities from medically necessary care threaten progress toward ending the HIV epidemic,” said Dr. José M. Zúñiga, President and CEO of the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

hakeem jeffries
National

Hakeem Jeffries vows that House Democrats will stand with trans Americans ‘always and forever’

The House Democratic leader used Equality PAC's National Pride Gala to promise support for trans Americans as the Trump administration escalates attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.

department of justice
National

Federal judge declines to block DOJ efforts nationwide to obtain trans youth medical records

The ruling leaves hospitals to challenge DOJ subpoenas individually as the administration continues investigating providers of gender-affirming care for minors.

protect trans youth sign and lake taylor senior high school exterior
News

Virginia school accused of failing to protect trans teen from planned attack

Tatiana Blount says Norfolk school officials ignored repeated warnings and denied requests for protection before a violent attack left her with permanent injuries.

Nancy Mace
Culture

The internet has turned Rep. Nancy Mace's humiliating election loss into comedy gold

The MAGA politician managed to get last place in the gubernatorial primary, an embarrassing loss the internet won't let her forget.

More For You

Judge blocks Trump DOJ’s latest effort to obtain medical records of transgender minors

lucile packard children's hospital stafford

A federal judge has ordered the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford not to comply with a grand jury subpoena issued through the Trump DOJ.

Shutterstock
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from obtaining confidential medical records belonging to transgender youth and their families, intervening just one day before federal prosecutors sought to force a California children's hospital to turn over the documents. Keep Reading →

Court rules Trump can’t move transgender women to men’s prisons

sign pointing to federal prison and state prison

A sign shows the directions for the Federal prison and the State prison in Tucson, Arizona, on September 18, 2025.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
A federal judge has once again stopped the Trump administration from transferring transgender women in federal custody to men’s prisons, finding that 14 incarcerated women are likely to succeed in their challenge to a policy that would strip prison officials of the ability to consider their individual safety. Keep Reading →

LGBTQ+ Florida lawmaker Shevrin Jones launches congressional bid

shevrin jones

Gay Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones is running for Congress.

Shevrin Jones/X
Out Florida lawmaker Shevrin Jones has officially filed for Congress in an open Miami-area seat. He will launch his campaign Tuesday in Pembroke Pines. Keep Reading →

Federal judge rules that states can challenge Trump’s campaign against transgender kids

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Oval Office on June 3, 2026.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Oval Office on June 3, 2026.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
A multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s effort to restrict gender-affirming care for trans youth can move forward after a federal judge shot down a legal challenge from the Justice Department on Wednesday. Keep Reading →

Harley-Davidson ditched DEI. The right is attacking it as ‘woke’ anyway

harley-davidson display with two motorcycles and a man looking at them

A man visits the American company Harley-Davidson, Inc. display stand during the 82nd edition of EICMA on November 05, 2025 in Rho, near Milan, Italy.

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
Far-right influencers launched what appeared to be a coordinated campaign to deride Harley-Davidson as “gay” and “woke.” Many of the attacks promoted the same competitor as a supposedly more "based" alternative. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved