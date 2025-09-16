Scroll To Top
Texas doctor accused of providing gender-affirming care to youth committed 'no legal violations'

Texas has dropped its lawsuit against an El Paso doctor accused of providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton haw quietly withdrawn the lawsuit against doctor accused of providing gender-affirming care.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton quietly withdrew the suit against Hector Granados without public comment last week. He only confirmed the withdrawal a few days later in a statement via The Texas Tribune, saying that “no legal violations were found” following a “review of the evidence and Granados’ complete medical records.”

Granados told the outlet that he stopped prescribing puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy to trans youth in compliance with the state's 2023 law that banned the care for trans minors, but that he continued to prescribe it for cisgender youth with other conditions, such as endocrine disorders. He said that Paxton never contacted him before filing the suit, though he wishes he would have.

“It was just out and then we had to do everything afterwards,” Granados said. “It always puts a toll on you and how you feel."

Paxton's suit against Granados accused the doctor of being a "scofflaw who is harming the health and safety of Texas children by providing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children for the purpose of transitioning their biological sex or affirming their belief that their gender identity or sex is inconsistent with their biological sex in violation of [the ban] and falsifying medical records, prescriptions, and billing records to intentionally conceal the unlawful conduct," which he also pushed in a press release. Paxton has yet to publicly rescind these claims.

The state's law, House Bill 3399, banned surgery, hormone treatment, and puberty blockers for the purpose of gender transition for those under 18, while allowing those procedures for treatment of congenital anomalies, early-onset puberty, and other conditions. It authorizes the Texas Medical Board to revoke the license of any doctor who violates it.

The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults, but minors as well.

Two other lawsuits against doctors in Texas accused of providing the life-saving care to trans youth are still ongoing.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
