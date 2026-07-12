Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lonely Lindsey Graham died tethered to the man who humiliated him

The South Carolina U.S. senator built a public identity around loyalty to Donald Trump at the cost of his own dignity, writes John Casey

lindsey graham and donald trump

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speak to the media aboard Air Force One enroute to Washington, DC on January 04, 2026.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Updated: Lindsey Graham, Trump ally who opposed LGBTQ+ rights and consistently denied being gay, dies at 71

Lindsey Graham died Saturday at 71, and I have to be honest with you: in the eight years of writing for this outlet, I don't think I've written about anyone more than I've written about him — except, of course, Donald Trump.

And I'll be upfront about something else.

Those columns were never kind, and they were never dull, because Graham was reliably good for a click. Lots of them. Every time his name went in a headline, readers showed up in droves, and the comment sections read like a dime novel.

I've thought a lot over the years about why that was, and I think there were three reasons.

Related: Lindsey Graham Clicks Up His Heels at Mar-a-Lago

The first is the oldest rumor in Washington: that Lindsey Graham was gay. I want to be careful here, because I have no idea whether that was true. He was, in the old-fashioned phrase, a "confirmed bachelor,” who never married, never seriously linked to a woman in public life, and that vacuum was enough for people to fill in the blank themselves.

I'm not going to pretend I know what was true in Graham’s private life. But I will offer my personal opinion. My grandfather used to say, “Where there’s fire, there’s smoke,” reversing an old axiom when he knew, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that a rumor about someone was true.

That’s what I’ll say about Graham. He always denied it, but I always snickered when he did.

Related: 'Never Seen a Vagina': Lindsey Graham’s Sexuality Is a Joke

In June 2020, “Lady G" trended on social media after adult film performer Sean Harding alleged that Graham hired male sex workers. And in September of 2024, far-right provocateur and lunatic Laura Loomer publicly urged Graham to come out of the closet, after he publicly criticized Donald Trump's campaign style.

Related: Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

The second reason is simpler and requires no speculation at all. Graham earned a lot of anger from LGBTQ+ people through his own virulent votes and his virulent words. He was a reliable "no" on protections and bills for our community for the better part of three decades.

And for a lot of people, the depth of the rage aimed at Graham stemmed from the theory that a man voting against us so consistently must be working something out about himself in public, at our expense. I can't tell you if that hypothetical was right. I can tell you it's the reason his name showed up in this publication as often as it did.

The third reason is the one that actually defines his legacy, and it has nothing to do with any of that. It's Donald Trump.

Graham spent 2016 warning anyone who'd listen that Trump was a con man who'd wreck the Republican Party. Then, somewhere along the way, he became Trump's golfing buddy, his most reliable defender on cable news, and the "Trump whisperer" of the Senate.

That was supposed to be a compliment, I think?

Then came January 6, 2021. And for one night, Graham found something that looked like he grew a pair. "All I can say is count me out," he said from the Senate floor as the Capitol was still being cleaned up. "Enough is enough."

A lot of us watched that and thought maybe, finally, this was the moment he’d stop bending to Trump. Two days later, a mob of Trump supporters cornered him at Reagan National Airport, screaming "traitor" in his face as security walked him out.

Related: Lindsey Graham, GOP Drive Off the Cliff in Cartoonish Clown Car

That afternoon scared the bejesus out of Lindsey. He melted like butter, and realized breaking with Trump, even briefly, even for the right reasons, cost him more than staying loyal ever would.

So, true to form, Lindsey got back on his knees. As soon as Trump started clawing his way back into power, Graham was one of the first Republicans back in line, right alongside the then-spineless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

And in these last two years, he went further than ever, becoming Trump’s loudest cheerleader, particularly on the Iran war, at one point telling South Carolinians to prepare to send their "sons and daughters" into a Middle East conflict he never once wavered on, even as members of his own party recoiled and even as the war grew costlier and messier by the month.

He didn't hedge. He didn't quietly back away the way politicians usually do when a war turns unpopular. He dug in, the same way he dug back in with Trump, and with his sexuality. That kind of warped and delusional thinking makes a person a very lonely figure.

And it was so bad, the boot-licking, that he said Trump should be pope.

I think that's the real story of Lindsey Graham, and that is a man who seemed to need, above almost anything else, to keep his seat and keep his proximity to power, and who was willing to abandon whatever principle stood in the way of either one.

And perhaps abandoned whatever personal reasons stood in the way as well.

I've written hard-hitting columns after the deaths of people who did real harm to the LGBTQ community after they died: Rush Limbaugh, Pat Robertson, Anita Bryant, James Dobson, and I didn't go easy on them just because they'd died.

Related: For Anita Bryant, there will be no orange juice in hell

Graham deserves the same treatment, since his record toward us was just as damaging.

But instead of confronting his sexuality — if there was a question to confront — he took it out on the rest of us, and for that there is zero sympathy, and why, just because he died, we don't need to say good things about him.

He was, by every account, personally alone, while his politics ended up being just as isolated. He Velcroed himself to Donald Trump, peeling away when it was politically necessary, only to stick right back to him, even at the cost of making himself look small and sycophantic.

Lindsey Graham died a lonely man. Whatever else gets written about him this week, I don't think that part is up for debate.

Opinion is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Bryon Noem (L), husband of US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R), listens as Secretary Noem testifies before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
News

Kristi Noem's divorce report sparks hilarious memes

Kristi Noem's mother says the disgraced politician is leaving her husband Bryon following reports of his "bimbofication" fetish. And the internet is gleeful.

ulta beauty storefront
News

Black Ulta manager says she was fired after reporting anti-trans, racist remarks

Deja Majors says she faced escalating discipline and termination after reporting a hostile work environment.

peggy flanagan
National

LGBTQ+ group backs Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for Senate over lesbian Rep. Angie Craig

The Christopher Street Project says LGBTQ+ identity alone isn’t enough without strong commitments to transgender rights.

trans people deserve safe bathrooms. help us find some. sign
States

Idaho law criminalizes trans people’s bathroom use. Advocates are mapping safe places to pee

The Idaho Inclusive Bathroom Map shows the private places where people can still use facilities aligned with their gender identity.

More For You

What HIV prevention and Fire Island's beach restoration have in common

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during the 2026 New York City Pride March on June 28, 2026 in New York City.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during the 2026 New York City Pride March on June 28, 2026 in New York City.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
When I decided to invest in Fire Island Pines, I wasn’t just buying a business. Keep Reading →

Holding out for a hero, and finding one in Bonnie Tyler

bonnie tyler

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler wearing a suit jacket and tie, circa 1985.

Michael Ochs/Getty Images
There are some celebrities whose deaths you take personally, as if you knew them or they were connected to something deeply important in your life. That's what happened when I saw the news this morning about Bonnie Tyler's death. Keep Reading →

Under Donald Trump, America begins its 251st year with racism front and center

a masked patriot front member

A member of the white supremacist group Patriot Front gestures as he enters the Washington Metro on July 04, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Finn Gomez/Getty Images
America is now into its 251st year. Here's how the Trump administration started it off: Trump mocking five-year-old Muslim kindergartners, a cabinet secretary who couldn't bring himself to condemn a Nazi march, and federal agencies walking away from discrimination cases, all at his direction. Keep Reading →

The Supreme Court ruling that hurt me may now protect trans youth

Portrait of James Dale

Portrait of James Dale

Courtesy James Dale
In February, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Scouting America had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Defense. He described it as a rollback of the inclusive changes Scouting America had made over the past decade: birth sex-only membership designations, sex-separated facilities, and the end of diversity programming. He also put Scouting on a six-month compliance clock. Keep Reading →

The right made trans people the target. We refuse to leave them undefended

Kevin Jennings speaks onstage during the Lambda Legal Liberty Awards National Dinner in New York City.

Kevin Jennings, CEO of Lambda Legal, speaks during the Lambda Legal Liberty Awards National Dinner in New York City on June 4, 2026.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Lambda Legal
I started my career as a high school history teacher back in 1985. I taught my students about the Holocaust every year and was fortunate enough one summer to be selected for a special National Endowment for the Humanities seminar for teachers, led by Professor Lawrence Langer, a leading Holocaust scholar. Professor Langer came up with the term the “choiceless choice” to describe the no-win situations Jews were put in during the Holocaust, when there was simply no real choice to be made in the face of the genocidal Nazis. The idea has stuck with me for four decades. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved