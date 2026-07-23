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Right-wingers mock trans student tased by UCF police after demanding not to be misgendered

University police found a student in an argument with juveniles on campus and ended up pepper-spraying her multiple times.

students gather outside of the UCF recreation and wellness center building

University of Central Florida campus in Orlando

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An altercation between juveniles and a transgender student at the University of Central Florida last year ended with the student being tased and pepper-sprayed. Campus police ultimately arrested the student, whose legal surname is Vick but whose preferred name is not publicly known, on charges of resisting arrest.

Ultimately, a scheduled trial for Vick was cancelled, and the state dropped its case. But more than a year after the incident, right-wing influencers and media have seized on newly released police footage to attack the mental health of a transgender person.

Body camera footage became public through the discovery process, posted online by the YouTube account Inside The Blue TV. Conservative media figures amplified the video, particularly a portion in which Vick yells “stop misgendering me” to police. But the video never clearly shows Vick throwing a punch at an officer, as alleged in an arrest affidavit.

UCF Police Officer Michael Rivera in a police report said he was patrolling the school’s downtown campus and received reports of Vick “behaving in a violent manner, screaming and yelling at security.” At the Union West building, which houses dorms and classrooms, Rivera in the report said he found Vick “being belligerent with a group of juveniles." The officer in his report said he told Vick to “place his hands behind his back in order to be handcuffed.”

The video also shows Vick interacting with another officer, Dan Riley, yelling “She. Stop misgendering me” as the officer uses he/him pronouns repeatedly.

Vick also asks Riley why a group of juveniles is being allowed to harass her on a college campus where she is attending classes.

Riley responds, “If you do not lower your voice, I am going to put handcuffs on you, and I am going to take you to a Baker Act facility," referring to a Florida law that allows for the voluntary and involuntary detention of people experiencing a mental health crisis.

“F—ing try it,” Vick responds.

“Are you threatening me?” Riley responds. Ultimately, Riley calls for Orlando Police backup, again using he/him pronouns. Vick again yells “she” and the officer turns away. Riley then turns back toward Vick and says “Get down on the ground right now,” then pulls out pepper spray and chases Vick to a door as she shouts, “Leave me alone, please.” Later, Riley says, “It’s too late now, he’s going to be taken away.”

In his report, Riley claims he tried to secure Vick’s hands in a restraint, and Vick became violent and pulled away, then attempted to strike the office with a closed fist. The report says Riley and Rivera guided Vick to a closed wall and that Vick kicked Rivera in the knee and tried to rip his radio cord off his vest.

A review of the full video shows Vick backing away from police until she is cornered by elevators. It then shows her pulling away as officers try to handcuff her. An officer says, “I’m going to spray him,” and Vick responds, “Please don’t spray, don’t say him.” The officer then says, “Okay her. I’m gonna spray her.” Vick says “Thank you,” but declines to put her hands behind her back as she grips a counter. Shortly after, Riley pulls out a taser and shocks Vick in the side.

Ultimately, Vick was arrested on charges of battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, and disorderly conduct. Attorneys said Vick has not authorized them to comment on her case, and she has not provided a public statement.

It appears Vick completed a pre-trial diversion program, at which point the State Attorney in Orange County dropped all charges, though arrest records remain public.

The arrest occurred in February of 2025, but the ongoing legal process resulted in the release of the body camera footage, which has been used by anti-trans online influencers to attack the mental health of transgender people.

“Many trans extremists believe that non-affirmation of their identity is grounds for violence,” claimed Andy Ngo while sharing edited video. The video ultimately was shared by Fox News with the headline “Trans college student melts down over pronouns in new viral bodycam footage.” Florida’s Voice, a right-wing site in Florida, noted Vick stopped attending UCF without graduating.

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