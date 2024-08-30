Scroll To Top
Politics

New Hampshire Supreme Court upholds school policy against forced outing

New Hampshire Supreme Court upholds school policy against forced outing
Boston Globe/Getty Images

The state's highest court ruled that a parent's challenge to a policy protecting student privacy was invalid.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld a school district policy protecting transgender students' right to privacy.

The policy from the Manchester school district mandates that staff refer to students by their requested names and pronouns, and that personal information about their identities may not be shared with their guardians without the student's permission, also known as forced outing.

A mother had previously filed a lawsuit against the district over the policy, claiming it infringed on her rights as a parent. The state's highest court ruled today that the mother's claim did not have merit, writing in its decision that the district's policy "places no limits on the plaintiff’s ability to parent her child as she sees fit."

"The Policy does not prevent parents from observing their children’s behavior, moods, and activities; talking to their children; providing religious or other education to their children; choosing where their children live and go to school; obtaining medical care and counseling for their children; monitoring their children’s communications on social media; choosing with whom their children may socialize; and deciding what their children may do in their free time," the ruling states.

Local parent Heather Romeri and her son Nico, a high school student who is trans, wrote in support of the school's policy in a friend-of-the-court brief filed by GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) and the ACLU of New Hampshire, which represented the district. Nico said at the time that "it was important for me to have the support of other people I could trust to help me feel ready to talk to my parents, especially people who could help make it easier for me to talk to my mom."

“Transgender students want the same opportunity to learn and be ourselves, just like any kid, without having to worry that adults at school will violate our trust," he said. "If someone had decided to tell my mom what they thought about my gender, it would have made things so much harder for me at school and at home.”

The court's decision was met with praise from the groups, with Henry Klementowicz, Deputy Legal Director at the ACLU of New Hampshire, saying in a statement "we are pleased with the court’s decision to affirm what we already know, that students deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and have a right to freely express who they are without the fear of being forcibly outed.”

“Removing the Manchester School District’s existing, affirming policy would have created an environment where LGBTQ+ students don’t feel safe being who they are — and in school, they should feel safe, cared for, and able to learn to the best of their ability," he said.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsLawYahoo FeedNew HampshireNewsTransgender
glbtq legal advocates & defendersstudent privacyaclu of new hampshireamerican civil liberties unionforced outinggladmanchester school districtnew hampshirenew hampshire supreme courtparents rightsprivacystate supreme courtstudent rightstransgender rightstransgender studentstransgender youthpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio