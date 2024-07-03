Scroll To Top
Politics

Raising the alarm about Nevada’s extremist anti-LGBTQ+ Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown

His record on LGBTQ+ rights is dismal.

As the November elections loom, and democracy andLGBTQ+ rights are on the ballot,Republican candidates around the country pose a significant threat to equality. InNevada, that’s Sam Brown. Brown, challenging incumbentDemocratic Sen. Jacky Rosen for a U.S. Senate seat, embodies a particularly stark strain of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment that has become increasingly visible within the Republican Party that supports "don't say gay" laws and refuses to protect marriage equality.

Brown’s tenure as president and chairman of the Nevada Faith and Freedom Coalitiondemonstrates his deep entrenchment in the anti-LGBTQ+ movement. The organization has vehemently opposedmarriage equality and backed legislation that permits discrimination against same-sex couples under the guise of religious liberty. According to the Coalition’s statements, when PresidentJoe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act in December 2022, the groupdecried it as an assault on religious freedom, a perspective that Brown has echoed.

During his 2022 Senate campaign, Brown praised Florida’s "don’t say gay" legislation, framing it as necessary against what he described as “indoctrination” in schools. This rhetoric aligns with conservative figures like Wayne Allyn Root, a right-wing media figure who has called for similar legislation in Nevada. Critics of the law argue that its parental notification requirements effectively mandate the outing of LGBTQ+ students to potentially unsupportive guardians, a policy that could have devastating consequences, advocates say.

In 2022, after the leak of the Dobbs opinion, Brown was asked during a debate if he was concerned about same-sex marriage being taken away after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Brown refused to say he thought same-sex marriage should be protected. Instead, he said, “This is an issue that I don’t think that there’s any chance is overturned. But the broader question is, why is government in the business of marriage to begin with?”

Brown also had a history of affiliations with anti-LGBTQ+ churches. Since relocating to Nevada in 2019,he has been actively involved with Calvary Chapel Reno-Sparks, where pastor Phil McKay has denounced LGBTQ+ acknowledgment as a form of idolatry.According to McKay, government support for LGBTQ+ rights is “the kind of idolatry that destroys souls.” Brown has also spoken at Las Vegas Calvary Church and Liberty Baptist Church, both known for their vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ doctrines. Dave Teis, the founder of Liberty Baptist Church, has called homosexuality a “filthy, horrible sin,”according to the Nevada Independent. Calvary Church’s pastor, Jimmy Morales,saidPride Month was “destroying their souls and their lives for all eternity” before Brown spoke to the congregation.

In contrast, Democrat Rosen, endorsed by theHuman Rights Campaign, has been a stalwart defender of LGBTQ+ rights.According to the HRC, she has played a crucial role in combating anti-LGBTQ+ amendments in crucial funding legislation and in helping the Respect for Marriage Act become law. Rosen’s re-election is seen as pivotal in maintaining a pro-equality majority in the U.S. Senate, especially as the nation faces an onslaught of conservative efforts to roll back LGBTQ+ protections. TheAmerican Civil Liberties Union istracking nearly 550 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced by Republicans in 2024 nationwide.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
