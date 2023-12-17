These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

When a video of two guys getting it on in a U.S. Senate hearing room hit the internet on Friday, it caused quite a stir.
People couldn’t believe what they were seeing – this kind of thing just isn’t supposed to happen in such a serious, buttoned-up place, right? Well, it did. Imagine reporters emailing spokespeople for officials in the U.S. Congress to ask awkward questions about gay sex in the Senate hearing room. Of course, as news spread, “Senate hearing room” began trending on social media. The online world went into meme overdrive, churning out joke after joke about this wild queer incident.
The memes covered it all: from folks’ total shock (“This can’t be real, right?”) to a bunch of wisecracks about the guys’ bold choice of location. And when the news dropped that one of the guys in the video, a Senate staffer, got the boot from his job – the meme machine went into high gear. Imagine the “You had one job” jokes with a Capitol Hill twist.
In short, these memes turned a pretty shocking and serious situation into something people could laugh about.
We collected some of the funniest and most creative reactions to the Senate hearing room sexcapade, so please enjoy.
*Editor's note: It was a Senate staffer.