Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gay civil rights lawyer launches insurgent challenge to Delaware attorney general

Dwayne Bensing, legal director of the ACLU of Delaware, says he’s running to confront corporate influence and defend civil rights.

dwayne bensing

ACLU of Delaware legal director Dwayne Bensing is running for attorney general.

Dwayne Bensing

A prominent gay civil rights attorney is launching a primary challenge against Delaware’s sitting attorney general, setting up what could become one of the state’s most closely watched Democratic contests this year.

Dwayne Bensing, the legal director of the ACLU of Delaware and a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate, announced Sunday that he is running for Delaware attorney general, challenging incumbent Democrat Kathy Jennings, who is seeking a third term.

Bensing made the announcement during the Delaware Stonewall PAC Spring Fundraiser in Rehoboth Beach. His campaign is a challenge to entrenched political power and corporate influence at a moment when civil rights battles are increasingly unfolding through state attorneys general's offices nationwide.

“We cannot solve the challenges we face today with yesterday’s playbook,” Bensing said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

Bensing, 42, said his campaign will focus on tackling corporate greed, ensuring independent government oversight, and protecting civil rights.

“From the classroom to the courtroom, I have proven throughout my career that I will always stand up for what is right,” Bensing said.

The race is expected to test whether Delaware Democrats are looking for a more confrontational progressive approach at a time when LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive healthcare, public education, and government accountability have become increasingly central issues in Democratic politics.

Bensing joined the ACLU of Delaware in 2020 after serving in both the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights and the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Before becoming a lawyer, he taught middle school science and social studies in Philadelphia public schools as a Teach For America corps member, following his 2006 selection as a Truman Scholar.

His legal work in Delaware has included litigation and advocacy involving education equity, voting rights, free speech, prison conditions, and police accountability. In recent years, Bensing and the ACLU of Delaware have challenged alleged abuse inside state prisons and sued over policing practices in Wilmington.

Bensing also gained national attention during the Trump administration after raising concerns about how the Department of Education handled civil rights issues involving transgender students.

Now, he is presenting that background as a contrast to what he characterizes as political complacency.

“I’m running to be an attorney general who doesn’t owe the status quo any favors,” Bensing said.

Jennings has served as Delaware attorney general since 2019 and is running for reelection in 2026.

“I’m proud of Dwayne for running. He’s exactly the type of leader we need in this moment, when too often corporate special interests have a more influential voice than most citizens,” said Tara Sheldon, a board member of Delaware Stonewall PAC.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Dwayne over the last several years as he’s led Delaware Stonewall,” Sheldon added. “If there is anyone who can take on the status quo and win, it’s Dwayne Bensing.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Alan Cumming at The 2026 TIME100 Gala.
People

Alan Cumming: Trump is 'flailing' & 'people are starting to turn'

The Killer Among Us host believes today's "lawless" society will become kinder once the people in power change.

Members of the Queens latino trans community and their allies set up a memorial for trans people killed across America, November 20, 2023, in the Corona neighborhood of Queens, New York.
Opinion

America is renormalizing violence against queer people

Opinion: A generation raised to believe things were getting better is now watching anti-LGBTQ+ hostility once again become the norm, writes Josh Ackley.

Jordan Firstman and Diego Calva
People

Jordan Firstman goes viral for kissing Diego Calva at 'Club Kid's Cannes premiere

Jordan Firstman got love from his castmate and a long standing ovation following the screening of his directorial debut, Club Kid.

conversion therapy is child abuse man with a sign
States

Wisconsin conservatives push to undo ‘conversion therapy’ ban

The legal challenge comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Colorado conversion therapy ban.

More For You

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency to Trump election denier Tina Peters

gov. jared polis and tina peters

Gov. Jared Polis cut Tina Peters prison sentence in half.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images and Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday reduced the prison sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, the election denier whose efforts to undermine confidence in the 2020 election transformed her into a MAGA folk hero and a convicted felon. Keep Reading →

New Jersey races to block red state attacks on reproductive & gender-affirming care providers

a medical treatment room with an ultra sound machine and a table

New Jersey lawmakers are rushing to protect providers of legal care in the state from out-of-state investigations.

Jaclyn Vernace / Shutterstoc
As the Trump administration intensifies its legal campaign against healthcare providers, New Jersey Democrats are moving to fortify the state as a refuge for transgender patients and doctors caught in the widening political fight. Keep Reading →

Federal appeals court weighs whether schools must out trans students during trips

students in beijing

A study tour group of teachers and students from Iowa, the U.S., visits the Palace Museum in Beijing, China, on June 11, 2024.

Jiang Qiming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Colorado attorneys defended transgender students’ right to receive the same treatment as their peers during overnight school trips as a federal appeals court weighed a challenge to a school district policy allowing students to room according to gender identity. Keep Reading →

Anti-LGBTQ+ extremist charged for filming men using public bathroom at Florida Pride event

people during pride parade with naples pride sign

An anti-LGBTQ+ activist in Florida was arrested for filming men using the bathroom at a Pride event.

Shutterstock
Authorities have arrested a Florida man on video voyeurism charges after he filmed attendees of Naples Pridefest using the restroom. Now, he claims he wanted to catch men grooming boys. Keep Reading →

She was forced to retire for being trans. Now, Virginia’s redistricting fight ended her congressional dreams

bree fram at home

Retired Space Force Colonel Bree Fram is ending her congressional campaign.

DANIEL WOOLFOLK/AFP via Getty Images)
Virginia Democrats’ chaotic redistricting battle has claimed one of the party’s most closely watched congressional campaigns. Retired Space Force Colonel Bree Fram, the highest-ranking out transgender officer in the U.S. military, announced Wednesday that she is ending her bid for Congress after the state’s Supreme Court threw out newly drawn congressional maps weeks before early voting. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved