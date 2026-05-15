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Transgender Americans are fleeing hostile red states. Seattle says it’s overwhelmed

Seattle officials say anti-trans laws in red states are driving a queer migration crisis in the Pacific Northwest.

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Seattle is bracing for an influx of transgender refugees from red states.

Dennis MacDonald / Shutterstock

Seattle may be facing what advocates describe as a refugee crisis, not from foreign migrants but from transgender Americans fleeing red states.

Seattle city leaders are discussing declaring a civil emergency based on the growing influx of LGBTQ+ individuals moving to the Washington metropolis, according to the Seattle Gay News.

The outlet reports that the Seattle LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to city leaders on Trans Day of Visibility, raising concerns about the volume of individuals relocating to the city. The arrivals follow an increasing number of anti-trans laws being passed in conservative states, including populous ones.

“Many IDPs (internally displaced persons) have relocated from states such as Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Kansas, and Idaho due to anti-trans legislation, threats to personal safety, and barriers to healthcare and legal recognition,” the letter reads.

Related: Suspect in fatal stabbing of trans University of Washington student turns himself in

Seattle has come to be seen as a queer-friendly safe haven for LGBTQ+ individuals. That comes, though, with challenges for nonprofits and government services as they handle a rapid uptick in people in need.

Houston news outlet Chron spoke to a transgender programmer who quit her job at NASA and left Houston for Seattle.

"It’s done more for my day-to-day lived experience and mental health as a trans woman than basically any other thing I've ever done," Victoria Scott told the Texas outlet.

"Trans people here are normalized to a degree they're not elsewhere.”

The letter cited estimates from the Movement Advancement Project that found an exodus from red states after the 2024 election. It also pointed to an alert from the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Human Security reporting a 45 percent increase in anti-transgender legislation filed in 2025 compared with the prior year.

Related: Seattle police arrest 23 during anti-trans rally clashes in LGBTQ+ neighborhood

That suggests migration to Washington will only continue. “Community-based organizations are already responding to this crisis,” the LGBTQ Commission letter states.

“These organizations provide critical services, including emergency financial assistance, transportation, housing navigation, legal support, safety planning, community connections, and access to gender-affirming healthcare.”

But the demand means many organizations are already reaching capacity in the number of people they can serve.

“This emerging pattern reflects a form of internal displacement unrecognized within Seattle’s current emergency response systems, which places pressure on community-based service providers, housing systems, and public health infrastructure. Community-driven efforts alone are insufficient to mitigate this emergent issue,” the letter states.

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