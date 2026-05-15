Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Wisconsin conservatives push to undo ‘conversion therapy’ ban

The legal challenge comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Colorado conversion therapy ban.

conversion therapy is child abuse man with a sign

Demonstrators rally in response to the US Supreme Court's rejection of a Colorado law banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors, at Stonewall National Monument in New York, on April 1, 2026.

Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images

An anti-LGBTQ+ legal group has sued Wisconsin after state leaders refused to roll back restrictions on so-called “conversion therapy” for minors.

Since 2024, Wisconsin has treated therapy marketed as “sexual orientation change efforts” as unprofessional conduct for licensed counselors, according to the Wisconsin Examiner.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, or WILL, which has also challenged policies allowing students to use preferred pronouns, filed the lawsuit after a professional licensing board declined to rescind its standards following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a Colorado ban on conversion therapy.

WILL and Wisconsin Family Action previously sent a letter to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who appoints members of the licensing board, demanding that the state abandon its restrictions in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Colorado’s law banning the practice on the grounds that it was not viewpoint-neutral. The justices did not rule on the legitimacy of conversion therapy or bans on it.

Related: Colorado quickly rewrites & passes new conversion therapy ban to get around Supreme Court ruling

In the new lawsuit, attorneys for the institute argue the Wisconsin policy violates therapists’ constitutional rights because many counselors provide such services “as an exercise of their faith” to LGBTQ+ clients who voluntarily seek treatment, including counseling related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Wisconsin’s rule is materially indistinguishable from Colorado’s statute held to be viewpoint discrimination by SCOTUS,” said WILL Deputy Counsel Rebecca Furdek.

“When we notified the Evers administration of this fact, we were met with a blatant refusal to follow the Supreme Court holding, along with inflammatory, baseless rhetoric accusing WILL of ‘bullying’ children and Wisconsinites. However, Wisconsin counselors have every right to provide Christ-centered talk therapy to the clients who seek them out for that type of counseling.”

The lawsuit highlights the experiences of Terri Koschnick and Joy Buchman, licensed family therapists who say they provide faith-based counseling rooted in Christian beliefs.

“Government officials should not be allowed to police the private conversations I have with my clients who voluntarily seek out my advice as a Christian counselor,” Korschnick said. “They have no right to punish me for saying something they disagree with. That was again confirmed by our nation’s highest court.”

Related: Kids can be subjected to harmful 'conversion therapy,’ U.S. Supreme Court rules

Related: The fight to eradicate dangerous ‘conversion therapy’ isn’t over, alarming new report warns

State officials expressed confidence that Wisconsin’s standards would survive the legal challenge. Evers rejected WILL’s earlier demand letter, and the governor’s office declined to comment on pending litigation to the Examiner.

Other professional advocates did not see merit in the legal challenge.

“I do not believe this lawsuit will succeed,” said Marc Herstand, executive director for the National Association of Social Workers Wisconsin chapter. “Wisconsin law clearly gives professions the authority to set their own Conduct Codes.”

Previous efforts to restrict conversion therapy in Wisconsin have already faced legal setbacks.

Last July, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision that a legislative committee unlawfully blocked rules prohibiting conversion therapy by licensed professionals.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

An entrance to a hospital displays large purple banners and a revolving door that reads "Tisch Hospital."
Transgender Health

Trump DOJ criminal subpoena seeks identities of trans youth patients at NYU Langone

Federal prosecutors in Texas are demanding the most sensitive private medical records from the hospital system.

equal justice under law written in marble on the side of a building
Opinion

American laws are normalizing discrimination against transgender people. Who’s next?

From voiding Kansas driver’s licenses to policing bathrooms, anti-trans laws are turning transgender Americans into legal scapegoats, writes Suzanne B. Goldberg.

images of Juniper Blessing holding a dog in the leftmost image, posing on campus on the right
News

Community grieves Juniper Blessing, trans student with 'heart of gold' who loved meteorology and Pokémon

Blessing’s friends at the University of Washington are sharing an outpouring of remembrances.

More For You

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency to Trump election denier Tina Peters

gov. jared polis and tina peters

Gov. Jared Polis cut Tina Peters prison sentence in half.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images and Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday reduced the prison sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, the election denier whose efforts to undermine confidence in the 2020 election transformed her into a MAGA folk hero and a convicted felon. Keep Reading →

New Jersey races to block red state attacks on reproductive & gender-affirming care providers

a medical treatment room with an ultra sound machine and a table

New Jersey lawmakers are rushing to protect providers of legal care in the state from out-of-state investigations.

Jaclyn Vernace / Shutterstoc
As the Trump administration intensifies its legal campaign against healthcare providers, New Jersey Democrats are moving to fortify the state as a refuge for transgender patients and doctors caught in the widening political fight. Keep Reading →

Federal appeals court weighs whether schools must out trans students during trips

students in beijing

A study tour group of teachers and students from Iowa, the U.S., visits the Palace Museum in Beijing, China, on June 11, 2024.

Jiang Qiming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Colorado attorneys defended transgender students’ right to receive the same treatment as their peers during overnight school trips as a federal appeals court weighed a challenge to a school district policy allowing students to room according to gender identity. Keep Reading →

Anti-LGBTQ+ extremist charged for filming men using public bathroom at Florida Pride event

people during pride parade with naples pride sign

An anti-LGBTQ+ activist in Florida was arrested for filming men using the bathroom at a Pride event.

Shutterstock
Authorities have arrested a Florida man on video voyeurism charges after he filmed attendees of Naples Pridefest using the restroom. Now, he claims he wanted to catch men grooming boys. Keep Reading →

Signature dispute could derail Maine’s anti-trans ballot initiative

kids in a pride parade

A proposed ballot measure would decide whether trans kids can play sports in Maine.

Shutterstock
Maine election officials spent hours Tuesday reconsidering whether a proposed ballot initiative targeting transgender students should qualify for the November ballot, reopening a politically explosive fight that has turned the state into a national battleground over transgender rights. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved