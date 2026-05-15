Alan Cumming: Trump is 'flailing' & 'people are starting to turn'

Alan Cumming is a man of the people.

The beloved and talented star has become an undeniable force in pop culture thanks to his extremely impressive and diverse roles on the stage and screen throughout the years.

Although fans still quote his Tony-winning lines in Cabaret or feel nostalgic whenever they rewatch the classic Spy Kids films, Cumming's Emmy-winning skills as host of the Peacock reality competition The Traitors has opened new doors decades into his career.

Now, the actor is tapping his award-winning skills into the true crime genre by hosting the new Oxygen series The Killer Among Us. In the new show, Cumming unmasks cold-blooded killers who lurk within close-knit friend groups and social circles across the United States.

"You're on the edge of your seat! You're actually seeing the killer already. It's very theatrical and dramatic. I'm guiding the audience through the story and creating the tone. I like doing things that have a clever twist to them. It's crazy that at this stage of my career, doing something so bonkers and left field as The Traitors has set things into motion. It's been so lovely and great. I enjoy defying people's expectations," Cumming tells Out.

True crime has surged in popularity over the years as the political climate becomes increasingly hostile around the world. Even Cumming jokes that this is a very fearful time to live in America, and he believes shows like The Killer Among Us will open people's eyes to everything that's happening around then.

"As if things weren't anxiety-ridden enough in America, here's some more! So much is happening in our world and our politics. No matter how we feel about it, we are powerless. There's so much in our culture right now that we cannot control and we're just helpless. I think we have to rely on each other and it's really important for people like me to speak out. I don't have the power to change it, but I certainly have the platform to let other people know how I feel."

While Cumming's career certainly speaks for itself, the bisexual star and former Out cover star has never shied away from using his voice to advocate for change and equality. Despite anti-LGBTQ+ legislation accelerating at an alarming rate, Cumming believe a shift in society and politics is imminent.

"I think you can see the cracks right now. The Trump administration is flailing and really getting its most heinous and having the most disregard for people's rights. People are starting to turn and people are starting to question. I think we're at the end of a phase. I really do believe that."

Cumming believes a light is at the end of the tunnel as chaos continues to dominate the headlines under the Trump administration. The LGBTQ+ community has experienced plenty of turmoil in recent decades, but the actor knows this is another adversity that can be defeated.

"There's still a lot of damage that's been left behind. Our society has allowed itself to become lawless by chastising and persecuting the most marginalized people. We have to change the culture to be more kind and open. That's going to take a long time, but the end is in sight. I think the majority of people don't want this. They don't want our government to be taking rights away from its citizens and to be killing its citizens on the streets. We are not in power yet, but I really do believe we shall overcome. Let's see what November brings. Hopefully, it'll be a very very blue one."

The Killer Among Us premieres Sunday, May 17, on Oxygen.