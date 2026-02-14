Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

For New Yorkers, Stonewall’s new Pride flag is only step one

New Yorkers are doubling down on organizing efforts to combat an anti-LGBTQ federal agenda.

A person in a black jacket and rainbow accessories holds up a sign that reads "Stonewall Is Not Over" and raises their opposite fist in the air.

Susan Breindel, an activist with New York City's Downtown Nasty Women Social Group, poses outside Stonewall Inn on Feb. 12, 2026.

Jack Walker for The Advocate

As local leaders raised a new Pride flag at Stonewall Thursday afternoon, Kiki Ball-Change watched through sunglasses, bundled up in a matching fur coat. Replacing it was one piece of the puzzle, she said. More important was that hundreds of people rallied against the federal crackdown on LGBTQ civil liberties.

“It’s bigger than a flag,” said the drag queen. “What we’re seeing now is the community coming together to say that, regardless of how you feel about the flag, we will not accept the constant chipping away of our rights.”

President Donald Trump recently banned Pride flags and other non-government symbols from being displayed on certain federal property. That included Stonewall National Monument, where riots against police raids in 1969 paved the way for the modern gay rights movement.

A drag queen with a red wig, round white glasses and a shaggy white fur coat looks at the camera with a solemn expression. Around her, a crowd of people look at something in the distance, many holding signs and rainbow-colored LGBTQ Pride paraphernalia. Kiki Ball-Change poses outside Stonewall Inn on Feb. 12, 2026.Jack Walker for The Advocate

Stonewall’s flag was removed Tuesday, but with swift blowback. Two days later, hundreds rallied at the site as local leaders unveiled a new Pride flag.

Related: Hundreds fill the streets near Stonewall as NYC community members reraised Pride flag Trump ordered removed

Like Kiki Ball-Change, several LGBTQ activists told The Advocate Thursday they would double down on organizing against Trump, with the flag’s removal symbolizing the stakes for the LGBTQ community.

“This is sacred ground,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “This is a fight that people aren’t giving up. It reminds me that we got us. If the government’s going to fail us, we are going to fill the gap. That’s always been the role of queer and trans folks.”

Robinson said her group has advocated against anti-LGBTQ policies from the federal government, and provides resources to educators, families and others to promote LGBTQ inclusion. The group will also be urging people to vote in November’s midterm election, she said.

elected leaders carry pride flag Leaders carry the LGBTQ+ Pride flag to be reraised at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City. Jack Walker for The Advocate

The upcoming elections were a focal point for other organizers, too. That included Tyler Hack, who is executive director of the Christopher Street Project — a political action committee founded in 2025 to elect pro-trans officials to Congress.

“We also want to make sure that we do the work to flip those seats in November,” they said. To “ensure that we have a majority in Congress that is not beholden to the Trump administration and their anti-trans crusade.”

In the meantime, Hack said the group is promoting pro-trans legislation like the Transgender Bill of Rights and a 988 suicide prevention act for LGBTQ+ youth.

Related: What can we expect in American politics in 2026?

Beyond policy change, other community leaders called for renewed focus on the material needs of LGBTQ people. Im Lynde, executive director of New York City Pride, said his organization engages in year-round advocacy for the LGBTQ community. The group conducts fundraising and each year offers grants to local LGBTQ-serving nonprofits, according to its website.

“It's a 365-day movement,” Lynde said. “It's not just something that happens in June and then we disappear.”

A crowd of people look left, watching something off screen. Many raise rainbow LGBTQ Pride flags. Onlookers rally outside Stonewall Inn as a new Pride flag is raised. Jack Walker for The Advocate

Councilmember Chi Ossé sponsored a resolution opposing the flag removal that passed the New York City Council Thursday. At city hall on Thursday, he contextualized the fight to uphold LGBTQ rights in a broader effort to protect personal freedoms and quality of life.

“What we should be doing as queer members of the city council, and as a city council as a whole, is making sure that we’re actually protecting the bodies of our neighbors,” Ossé said. “Making sure they have gender-affirming care. … Protecting most especially our trans siblings, and ensuring that they have affordable housing.”

Kei Williams is executive director of the NEW Pride Agenda, a New York-based LGBTQ advocacy group. At Thursday’s protest, they said that their group has been rallying against anti-LGBTQ federal policies more broadly, like removing mentions of trans identity from historical sites and government websites.

“It's super important that at this point in time we stand for our values, but we also show up visibly,” Williams said. “If you have hundreds of folks who are out here on a chillier day, I understand that this moment really matters to our community.”

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

minnesota renee nicole good community vigil alex pretti
Opinion

When community care became a threat

In Minnesota, staying human was treated as a danger—and innocent lives paid the price.

abbe lowell don lemon tim malone
Crime

Defiant Don Lemon says ‘the process is the punishment’ after lawyers reveal feds took his phone

“I will fight these baseless charges, and I will not be silenced,” the gay journalist said.

don lemon with his husband and attorneys
Crime

Don Lemon faces judge who rejected DOJ’s previous attempt to charge him with a crime

The Trump Justice Department is testing whether courts will find that journalism is a crime.

ench ice dancers Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry with their gold medals and holding a French flag
News

Gay ice dancer Guillaume Cizeron's gold medal is questioned as judging scandal heats up

Guillaume Cizeron and his ice dancing partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry have been mired in controversy since the start of the Milano Cortina Olympics.

More For You

These LGBTQ+ married couples aren’t afraid to show their love

gay grooms two rainbow wedding bands

A new campaign from GLAAD aims to spotlight queer married couples, asking for submissions from those whose lives have been made better by having the legal right to marry.

Shutterstock Creative
As conservatives push to overturn marriage equality, LGBTQ+ couples are uniting to show that their love is stronger. Keep Reading →

This trans street medic was among 67 protesters arrested at Minneapolis hotel hosting ICE agents

Anti-ICE protest outside Graduate Hotel Minneapolis

Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside the Graduate Hotel where federal immigration agents are staying during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota (January 13, 2026).

Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images
Police at the University of Minnesota arrested 67 protestors two weeks ago during a demonstration outside a hotel where ICE agents were staying, among them a street medic, a volunteer who is trained to assist protesters related to medical matters, who was there to "make sure that nobody got hurt." Keep Reading →

New York City Council advances resolution opposing Stonewall Pride flag removal

A man in a quarter-zip swearer and tie sits at a desk and speaks into a microphone, reading from a sheet of paper. He sits behind a placard that reads "Chi Ossé."

New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé, an out Democrat, reads Resolution 1255 at a Wednesday meeting of the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Relations.

Jack Walker/The Advocate
Updated Saturday, February 14: After this article's publication on Thursday, the New York City Council passed Resolution 269 by a verbal majority vote. Keep Reading →

Former State Dept officials warn that racist Trump nominee could dismantle human rights protections at the UN

jeremy carl

Jeremy Carl speaks at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington D.C., Sept. 3, 2025.

Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Ahead of a Thursday confirmation hearing, two former senior U.S. officials in the Biden administration are warning that President Donald Trump’s nominee to oversee U.S. engagement with the United Nations could use the post to weaken global human rights protections, particularly for LGBTQ+ people and communities of color. Keep Reading →

Border Czar Tom Homan announces end to Minneapolis immigration operation, claiming success

Masked, armed federal agents stand in the streets of Minneapolis

Federal law enforcement officers at the scene of the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Alejandro Diaz Manrique / Shutterstock
President Trump’s border czar announced an imminent end to Operation Metro Surge on Thursday, claiming success from the unprecedented federal incursion that brought thousands of immigration officers to the state over the objections of local Democratic leaders, and that led to massive protests and two deaths. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved