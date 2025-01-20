Scroll To Top
Politics

Trump’s first executive orders could have devastating effects on transgender Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after addressing guests and supporters in an overflow room in Emancipation Hall following his inauguration at the U.S Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after addressing guests and supporters in an overflow room in Emancipation Hall following his inauguration at the U.S Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Gender-nonconforming people could be kicked out of accommodations and be barred from international travel.

Cwnewser
On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump announced that he would sign executive orders later on Monday targeting transgender and nonbinary Americans, signaling the start of what LGBTQ+ advocates warn will be an assault on civil rights. The orders will require federal agencies to recognize only two sexes—male and female—and eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across government agencies, which threaten to strip away protections and, according to advocates, embolden discrimination nationwide.

The orders, which Trump’s administration is calling part of a “restoring sanity” agenda, will direct federal agencies to enforce sex assigned at birth on documents such as passports and visas. According to NBC News, the orders will also end the use of taxpayer funds for gender-affirming care and require prisons, shelters, and other facilities to segregate people based on their gender assigned at birth rather than their gender identity.

“Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect in all areas of their lives,” Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said in a statement. “No one should be subjected to ongoing discrimination, harassment, and humiliation where they work, go to school, or access healthcare. But today’s expected executive actions targeting the LGBTQ+ community serve no other purpose than to hurt our families and our communities.”

The orders threaten immediate harm to transgender and nonbinary Americans, including forcing trans women out of women’s prisons and shelters, placing them at heightened risk of violence, NBC News reports. Transgender Americans with passports featuring an “X” gender marker, introduced under the Biden administration, could face detainment when returning to the U.S. if Customs and Border Protection officers cannot process the marker.

Lambda Legal chief legal officer Jennifer C. Pizer emphasized that these orders cannot erase the existence of transgender and nonbinary people. “The president can’t, with a wave of a pen, change the reality of who people are and the fact that we as a community of people exist,” Pizer told NBC News. “We have equal protection rights, just like anybody else does.”

While some changes could take months or years to implement due to regulatory processes, many provisions may be enacted immediately. Advocacy organizations like HRC and Lambda Legal have vowed to challenge the orders in court.

“Our community has fought for decades to ensure that our relationships are respected at work, that our identities are accepted at school, and that our service is honored in the military,” Robinson said. “Any attack on our rights threatens the rights of any person who doesn’t fit into the narrow view of how they should look and act.”

The LGBTQ+ youth crisis organization The Trevor Project emphasized the harm such orders will have on LGBTQ+ people, especially youth.

“One thing must be made clear: regardless of if, when, or how today’s anticipated anti-transgender executive order – and others like it – may be implemented, targeting the transgender and nonbinary community on day one will cause harm – especially for young people. No matter a person’s political beliefs, we know, from our research and from what LGBTQ+ young people tell us, that policies like these take a damaging toll on LGBTQ+ young people’s mental health. Supporting young people’s health and well-being transcends politics, and we urge all elected officials and the media to understand the dangers that anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric pose for LGBTQ+ youth across the country," Janson Wu, The Trevor Project's senior director of state advocacy and government affairs, said in a statement.

Cwnewser
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
