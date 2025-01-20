Donald Trump to target transgender rights & diversity with dozens of ‘Day One’ executive orders

President Donald Trump is expected to issue more than 200 executive orders on Monday, moments after being sworn back into office. The orders will target transgender rights, diversity initiatives, and other federal policies. According to Fox News, the actions will include sweeping reversals of Biden administration policies and significant measures to fulfill Trump’s campaign promises.

Defining "biological sex"

One of Trump’s first executive orders will require federal agencies to define sex as strictly either male or female. This directive will eliminate recognition of transgender and nonbinary identities at the federal level, barring individuals from updating gender markers on passports and other federal documents that currently allow for “X” gender markers. The Biden administration had allowed such updates, viewing them as critical for equality for nonbinary people.

Eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs

Trump is set to abolish all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within federal agencies. These programs, implemented under Biden, aimed to address systemic inequities and create more inclusive workplaces. Trump’s administration argues that DEI programs are unnecessary and divisive, according to Fox News. This rollback is expected to disproportionately impact underrepresented groups who have benefited from the programs.

Reinstating the transgender military ban

Trump has promised to reinstate a ban on transgender people serving in the military , reversing Biden’s 2021 policy that allowed transgender Americans to serve openly. Trump originally introduced the exclusive policy during his first term and faced widespread criticism for being discriminatory. Trump has framed this decision as a cost-saving measure, though studies have shown that transgender service members have a negligible impact on military spending. Advocates warn the ban will exclude capable individuals from serving their country.

Banning transgender women in sports

Another executive order is expected to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports, aligning with Trump’s campaign promises. He has argued this measure ensures fairness in competition despite a lack of evidence supporting widespread advantages for transgender athletes. Advocacy groups have called such a ban harmful and rooted in misinformation. Despite the exceedingly small number of trans athletes who participate in competitive sports, Republicans have made targeting them a priority.

Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson criticized the expected orders as harmful and divisive. “Today, the Trump administration is expected to release a barrage of executive actions taking aim at the LGBTQ+ community instead of uniting our country,” Robinson said in a statement. She emphasized that these actions would not take effect immediately and vowed that advocates would fight back. Robinson added that the orders represent an attempt to divide Americans and target marginalized communities, but affirmed the LGBTQ+ community’s resilience and commitment to resisting discriminatory policies. "We are not going anywhere. and we will fight back against these harmful provisions with everything we’ve got," she said.

Other expected executive orders

In addition to targeting LGBTQ+ rights, Trump’s potential executive orders are expected to include broad actions on energy, climate, and border security. He is also expected to try to end "birthright citizenship," which is established under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According to Fox News, Trump will declare a national emergency at the southern border, reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy, and order the military to build new sections of the border wall. He also plans to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations to expand federal authority against them. On energy policy, Trump will roll back Biden’s climate initiatives, pause offshore wind leases, and reopen drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, according to reports.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional reporting.

