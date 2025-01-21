Scroll To Top
Politics

Donald Trump has begun eroding federal LGBTQ+ protections through executive orders

U.S. Capitol
Tada Images/Shutterstock
U.S. Capitol

It was a carnival-like atmosphere as the new president began his overhaul of the U.S. government, with many executive orders targeting queer Americans.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

President Donald Trump’s return to the White House marked an immediate and sweeping rollback of Biden-era policies, targeting LGBTQ+ protections, environmental commitments, and federal workforce initiatives. The actions, signed throughout the day and capped by a theatrical ceremony at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena Monday evening where he signed nine orders, set a combative tone for Trump’s second term.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Trump first signed a rescission of 78 executive orders and actions from the Biden administration. These included protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, diversity and equity programs, climate measures, and pandemic-related policies.

Among Trump’s most damaging measures was the rescission of former President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14075, which had advanced protections for LGBTQ+ Americans. The directive, signed in June 2022, had expanded access to gender-affirming care, banned conversion therapy, and ensured safe environments for LGBTQ+ youth in schools, foster care, and homeless shelters.

The order was a cornerstone of Biden’s agenda to combat systemic discrimination, requiring federal agencies to promote equitable access to gender-affirming healthcare, particularly for transgender youth who already face significant barriers to medically necessary care. By revoking this directive, Trump dismantled federal initiatives that supported millions of LGBTQ+ people, leaving them more vulnerable to discrimination in states hostile to transgender rights. The rollback also eliminated federal efforts to address conversion therapy, a widely discredited and harmful practice shown to increase depression and suicidal ideation among LGBTQ+ youth.

Biden’s order had also strengthened safeguards for LGBTQ+ youth in schools, foster care, and homeless shelters. It directed federal agencies to address the overrepresentation of LGBTQ+ youth in foster care, protect them from discrimination and abuse, and provide guidance to reduce homelessness among this already at-risk population. Trump’s rescission strips away these vital federal resources and guidance, leaving some of the nation’s most vulnerable young people exposed to greater risks in environments that are often hostile or unsafe. Trump also revoked initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion across federal agencies. The administration dismissed these programs, which address systemic inequities faced by marginalized communities, as “radical” and “divisive.”

Trump also withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, reversing Biden’s recommitment to global climate action. The move, framed as a rejection of “climate extremism,” halts U.S. participation in international efforts to reduce emissions and combat the worsening climate crisis.

The decision undermines years of progress and signals a stark departure from global cooperation, leaving the U.S. isolated as other nations continue to tackle the climate emergency.

In a sharp pivot on workplace policy, Trump ordered all federal employees to return to in-person work, ending remote work flexibility implemented during the pandemic. He also imposed a hiring freeze across federal agencies and halted new federal regulations, part of a broader effort to reshape the federal workforce and governance.

Thousands of supporters gathered at the arena to celebrate Trump’s return. In a moment emblematic of his administration’s tone, Trump tossed commemorative pens into the crowd, drawing cheers from his audience as the policies were finalized. Trump said he would sign more executive orders from the Oval Office later in the evening.

This story is developing...

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedLGBTTransgenderDonald Trump
conversion therapydeidiversity equity and inclusiondonald trumpexecutive ordersjoe bidenlgbtqlgbtq youthtransgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio