Washington reacts to deadly shooting at Pennsylvania Trump rally

President Joe Biden and elected officials have condemned an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The shocking event in Butler was captured on live television. The incident unfolded just minutes into Trump’s speech when multiple shots were fired, causing chaos among the thousands of attendees. Video footage shows Trump reaching for his ear and crouching down as gunfire echoed through the rally. Blood was visible on the right side of his face and ear as he was quickly surrounded by Secret Service agents and escorted off the stage.

The Associated Press reports that both the shooter and a rally attendee were killed in the incident.

In an address to the nation, Biden said, “I have been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies of the federal government on this situation. I have tried to get ahold of Donald. He’s with his doctors, and apparently, he’s doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly.”

He continued, “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

Biden thanked the Secret Service and state law enforcement agencies for their work.

“The Trump rally should have been able to be conducted peacefully without any problem. The idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate,” Biden said. “Everybody must condemn it.”

Biden said in an earlier statement, “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

A Secret Service spokesperson said that the agency was investigating the incident. “The former president is safe and is currently being evaluated at a local medical facility,” the spokesperson said, the AP reports .

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter , saying, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Mike Valente of WTAE reported on X that the Butler County District Attorney confirmed one person is believed to be dead. “Donald Trump is okay,” the District Attorney said, according to Valente. “We believe the person who died was someone in the crowd.”

No information about the shooter has been released at this time.

The rally was immediately thrown into chaos, with attendees screaming and scrambling for cover. Chairs were overturned, and yellow police tape cordoned off the stage area as law enforcement officers secured the site, videos posted online show.

Prominent political figures quickly took to social media to express their concern and offer prayers for Trump and those affected by the incident.

Vice President Kamala Harris also confirmed that she had been briefed.

“Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured,” Harris said in a statement. “We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

A White House official provided further details on the president’s briefings. He was updated by the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, among other top aides.

Former President George W. Bush wrote on X, “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

Former President Barack Obama also issued a statement on X. “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” he wrote. “Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was the victim of a political attack in 2022, condemned the shooting as well.

“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe,” she said. “As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

Maryland U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote, “Political violence is categorically intolerable in American democracy. We all hope former President Trump is safe and that no one else was injured. We are grateful for the law enforcement response and hope they get to the bottom of this horrifying attack and how it happened.”

Former Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was the victim of an assassination attempt, wrote, “Political violence is terrifying. I know. I’m holding former President Trump, and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable—never.”

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is set to become the GOP presidential nominee officially, is scheduled to begin on Monday.

This story is developing.