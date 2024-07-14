Scroll To Top
FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as Trump shooter

Donald Trump
Shutterstock

Trump at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference

Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pa., was killed shortly after shooting at Donald Trump.

trudestress

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pa., as the man who attempted to kill Donald Trump at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pa., according to multiple news outlets.

Crooks was killed by law enforcement at the scene. One other attendee was killed as well, and at least two others are in critical condition.

Crooks used a semiautomatic rifle to shoot at the former president and current Republican presidential nominee, several sources report. Trump was wounded in the ear and is recovering. Authorities have not stated a motive for the shooting.

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voter records viewed by The New York Times. However, “he donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project, a liberal voter turnout group, through the Democratic donation platform ActBlue in January 2021,” the Times reports.

He graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 and won a $500 award from the National Math and Science Initiative. Bethel Park is an affluent, largely white suburb of Pittsburgh. Law enforcement has shut down all streets and roads leading to Crooks’s home.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” said a statement from the FBI.

Story developing…

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
