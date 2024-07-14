Scroll To Top
Crime

Shooter and rally attendee dead at Donald Trump event: report

Donald Trump after shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Associated Press reported that U.S. Secret Service agents killed the gunman and that the violence is being investigated as an assassination attempt against Trump.

@wgacooper

A suspected shooter and at least one attendee at a rally for former President Donald Trump were killed Saturday evening in Butler, Pa. Trump also suffered from injuries during the incident. The shooting is being treated as an assassination attempt against Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president.

Richard Goldinger, the Butler County Prosecutor, told the Associated Press during a phone interview that the suspected gunmen was killed along with another attendee.

In a statement, the U.S. Secret Service wrote that around 6:15 p.m. the human opened fired toward the stage at Trump from "an elevated position outside of the rally venue."

It added that agents "neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

"One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured," according to the Secret Service.

"The officials said the shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person at the center of protection," the AP reports. "It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured as he was pulled to the ground by agents."

In a social media post, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” according to the AP.

Trump had started to speak about immigration at the rally when several shots rang out, according to media reports. The New York Times reports that the gun sounded "like a small-caliber weapon."

Agents covered Trump and others surrounded him to find the shooter. Trump got up moments after and there appeared to be blood along his face and ear. When he got up, the crowd reportedly began shouting "U.S.A. U.S.A. U.S.A."

A spokesperson told the media that Trump was "fine" and had been seen by doctors following the shooting.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

This story is developing.

CrimeYahoo Feed
assassination attemptbutler padonald trumpgov josh shapiropennsylvaniarallyrichard goldingershooting
@wgacooper
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Alex Cooper

Read Full Bio