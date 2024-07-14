Shooter and rally attendee dead at Donald Trump event: report

A suspected shooter and at least one attendee at a rally for former President Donald Trump were killed Saturday evening in Butler, Pa. Trump also suffered from injuries during the incident. The shooting is being treated as an assassination attempt against Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president.



Richard Goldinger, the Butler County Prosecutor, told the Associated Press during a phone interview that the suspected gunmen was killed along with another attendee.

In a statement, the U.S. Secret Service wrote that around 6:15 p.m. the human opened fired toward the stage at Trump from "an elevated position outside of the rally venue."

It added that agents "neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

"One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured," according to the Secret Service.

"The officials said the shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person at the center of protection," the AP reports. "It’s still not clear yet whether Trump was struck by gunfire or was injured as he was pulled to the ground by agents."

In a social media post, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” according to the AP.

Trump had started to speak about immigration at the rally when several shots rang out, according to media reports. The New York Times reports that the gun sounded "like a small-caliber weapon."

Agents covered Trump and others surrounded him to find the shooter. Trump got up moments after and there appeared to be blood along his face and ear. When he got up, the crowd reportedly began shouting "U.S.A. U.S.A. U.S.A."

A spokesperson told the media that Trump was "fine" and had been seen by doctors following the shooting.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

This story is developing.