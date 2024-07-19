WNBA legend Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, welcome their first child together

Brittney Griner, the gold medal-winning Phoenix Mercury center, and her wife, Cherelle, welcomed a son in early July.

The basketball star — who is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics this month — told CBS Sports that the couple were celebrating everything that's happened this year.

"It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand," Griner told the outlet.

She said that she's been taking pictures nonstop of her new son.

"My whole phone has turned into him now," she said.

Griner and her wife married in 2019. Their son was born July 8, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. Griner said she'll be known as "Pops" to her little one.

"That's my man. He is amazing," Griner said. "They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That's literally what happened."